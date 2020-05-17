MINNEAPOLIS
Bryan James Dorr, also known as Wright Management LLC, doing business as HOA Management Done Wright, 8 E. 13th St., Waconia; filed May 12, 20-41320; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
Patrick’s Restaurant Inc., 12489 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; filed May 14, 20-41343: Chap. 7; assets, $49,650; liabilities, $1,146,321. Patrick Bernet, president.
ST. PAUL
Paul Neil Barber, as surety for Ziggy’s LLC, 620 Main St. N., Stillwater; filed May 12, 20-31338; Chap. 7; assets, $2,013; liabilities, $347,102.
