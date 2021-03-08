Q: Is the actress who plays Brenda on "Young Sheldon" the same one who played Barbra Jean on "Reba"?

A: Yes. That is the very funny Melissa Peterman, the Minnesota native who got her start 25 years ago in the movie "Fargo."

Fox parts ways with Dobbs

Q: What happened to Lou Dobbs' show on Fox Business? All of a sudden it was gone.

A: Fox let Dobbs go in early February, even though he hosted the most popular show on Fox Business. The network said "plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate postelection, including on Fox Business. This is part of those planned changes." It was speculated that Dobbs had gone too far in his support of former President Donald Trump, including what one publication called Dobbs' "extreme and unrepentant endorsements of Mr. Trump's false election claims." Or he could have been sacrificed because of a bigger problem for Fox. The day before his firing, the Smartmatic voting-technology company filed a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox Corp. alleging 'false claims" that "Smartmatic had fixed and rigged the 2020 election." The suit also named Fox stars Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo.

'Random Hearts'

Q: There was a movie I saw on TV years back where Harrison Ford played a man whose wife died in a plane crash. He meets a woman who lost her husband on the same flight, and they realize the two spouses were having an affair. I would like to know the title of the movie and the name of the actress who was the grieving wife.

A: That is the 1999 film "Random Hearts," which starred Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas.

