Readers Write: Women leaders, $6.2M banana, Ukraine, the Bible in schools

To the Nov. 22 letter writers who are critical of Biden and believe Russia will soon launch nuclear weapons in response to Biden authorizing Ukraine to use American missiles in Russia: Vladimir Putin is bluffing. Relax. He’s not going to fire nuclear missiles and there will be no World War III. Biden may be old but he knows the game. He is a lame-duck president and Trump will be president on Jan. 20, 2025. It would be senseless for Putin to start a nuclear war now and risk annihilation when he only has to wait less than two months for our next president, who has made it clear that on Day One he will hand Putin as much of Ukraine as he occupies. Biden’s authorization helps Ukraine keep as much of its nation as possible before Trump hands the rest to Putin.