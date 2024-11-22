The NFL, NBA and NHL are warning teams about a suspected burglary ring that has targeted their players’ homes around the country, including Minnesota.
As NFL, NBA and NHL warn teams of burglars targeting athletes, add an ex-Viking to list of victims
High-profile victims in Minnesota include Timberwolf Mike Conley and Twins co-owner Jim Pohlad.
Suspected to be victims of the nationwide crime operation include Timberwolf Mike Conley, former Viking Linval Joseph and Twins co-owner Jim Pohlad, as well as many others in some of the Twin Cities’ more affluent suburbs.
The NFL issued a security alert Thursday to teams and the players’ union on Thursday following recent burglaries involving the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
In a memo obtained by the Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”
Law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes when the athletes have games. Players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted.
The unoccupied homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show. The break-ins happened just before and the day of Kansas City’s 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7.
CNN is reporting that the NBA and the NHL have issued similar cautionary alerts to their teams.
In Minnesota, a multi-jurisdictional group of investigators from 12 Twin Cities metro agencies is looking at “60-plus burglaries with similar MO [modus operandi] and suspect information,” a court filing read. “Suspects involved in instances were known to have used cellphone/wifi jammers, GPS trackers, surveillance cameras and rental vehicles.”
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was in Minneapolis for a Vikings home game on Sept. 15 when his Medina home was struck by burglars in much the same way that two other heists in the city were carried out on the same day.
Medina Police Chief Joseph Nelson, whose residents are among those who have been victimized, said Friday that the combined effort of local and state law enforcement along with the FBI has created “some movement in the case. There are some good leads that we are working on [toward moving in on the group or some part of the group.”
Asked where the perpetrators were based, Nelson added that it appears that South America “is where they started coming from.”
Along with Conley, at least two other high-profile sports figures in Minnesota have had their homes burglarized under similar circumstances: Minnesota Twins co-owner Jim Pohlad and former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson.
Pohlad’s $5.5 million home near Bde Maka Ska, encircled by a wall and tall foliage, was burglarized on Oct. 9, 2023, according to Minneapolis police records. Security company personnel reported seeing the break-in unfolding on a live video feed in real time, the police records noted.
Real estate developer John Johannson told the Minnesota Star Tribune Friday his Sunfish Lake home was burglarized on Oct. 26 by one or more intruders who emptied his safe of cash and jewelry. Johannson said the home of next door neighbor Linval Joseph, a former Viking who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, also was broken into along with two others in the city of 500 since mid-September.
“It’s safe to say that professional law enforcement sees a connection” between his home’s burglary and the others near and far, said Johannson, who played college hockey at Wisconsin followed by a handful of games with the New Jersey Devils in 1983-84.
Johannson, 63, said the intruders broke in through a second-story window of the home where he and one of his four children live, “and cut through my safe. They came with tools. These aren’t the tools you buy at Home Depot. It’s a 400 to 500 pound safe.”
Johannson, who met with police Friday and collected some items that were stolen, said that “what they took bugs me. It’s a violation, but it’s not going to change my life.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Charges: Man shoots, kills cousin’s fiancé in Minneapolis in front of her and her two young children
Kinglewes McCaleb of Big Lake was out on bail for sexual assault and is now charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of Joseph Milligan.