Investigators suspect a trio of recent burglaries at high-end homes in western Hennepin County, including that of a Minnesota Timberwolves player, are connected to dozens of break-ins around the Twin Cities including at the home of two other high-profile sports figures.
Home of Minnesota Twins owner among suspected string of high-end burglary targets
A court filing says a recent trio of break-ins at expensive homes appears to be connected to dozens of similar burglaries in several Twin Cities communities. One is a home belonging to Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad.
The disclosure came in a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court by Orono police seeking a judge’s permission to seize data from a rental car company. Investigators have keyed in on a specific vehicle that has been detected in Minnetonka, Orono, Medina, Edina, Minnetrista, Minneapolis, Eagan and other cities, hoping it will lead to the perpetrators.
The affidavit and police reports from various cities point to similar methods: Suspects wearing gloves and masks wait until no one is home, then break in through lower-level windows and focus on taking jewelry before they flee.
A multi-jurisdictional group of investigators from 12 Twin Cities metro agencies is looking at “60-plus burglaries with similar MO [modus operandi] and suspect information,” the court filing read. “Suspects involved in instances were known to have used cellphone/wifi jammers, GPS trackers, surveillance cameras and rental vehicles.”
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Vikings home game on Sept. 15 when his Medina home was struck by burglars in much the same way that two other heists in the city were carried out on the same day.
Along with Conley, at least two other high-profile sports figures in Minnesota have had their homes burglarized under similar circumstances: Minnesota Twins co-owner Jim Pohlad and former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson.
Pohlad’s $5.5 million home near Bde Maka Ska, encircled by a wall and tall foliage, was burglarized on Oct. 9, 2023, according to Minneapolis police records. Security company personnel reported seeing the break-in unfolding on a live video feed in real time, the police records note.
The suspect, wearing gloves and a mask, was gone by the time officers arrived, but not before men’s and women’s jewelry were stolen, the records continued.
Then, on Aug. 30, the Pohlads reported to police that someone was on their property flying a drone but fled when a family member approached, according to police records.
The affidavit added that the drone “was piloted around vehicles/plates in the driveway and then over the property wall into the backyard/pool area.”
Pohlad told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that he’s aware of other homes being similarly targeted, and that in the wake of the crime he considered adding even more security for his property, “but then time passes and things go on.”
“It appeared they knew where they wanted to go [in the home.],” he said. “At least, that’s my opinion.”
Pohlad said to be burglarized “is a drag for sure, but we’re not unique.”
Hudson’s $1 million Minnetonka home, where he lives with his wife and a teenage nephew, was burglarized on Sept. 13, when suspects and made off with designer jewelry, a $3,500 handbag and an unloaded handgun, according to a police report.
A police officer asked Hudson, who played for the Timberwolves from 2002 until 2007, whether “he felt like he was targeted because of this, and he stated it was likely that whoever burglarized his house may have believed he had items of value to steal because he was a former professional athlete,” the report continues.
The break-in at Conley’s sprawling residence occurred mid-afternoon, and was the second of three carried out that day by at least two suspects while the homes were unoccupied, said Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson. In each instance, the chief said, the thieves broke in through a lower-level window and got away with a yet-to-be determined amount of jewelry.
Also likely scoped out by the same suspects — but not burglarized — was the Lake Minnetonka peninsula property at 1400 Bracketts Point Road in Orono, where the historic Pillsbury mansion once stood until it was razed in 2018 and rebuilt.
“A vehicle bearing out-of-state plates was witnessed parked hear the property,” the affidavit read. “It was reported that the vehicle moved closer to the home when residents returned to their property and were opening the gate to the property.”
Back in February, Edina police sent word out to residents about a rash of burglaries in the Twin Cities and said they were adding extra patrols in the city’s targeted neighborhoods. Police spokeswoman Laura Siebenaler said Wednesday that police have not gotten any further reports of similar break-ins since then.
“Affluent neighborhoods are being targeted by one or more organized groups,” the notice read. “It is believed the suspects are not choosing houses at random and are watching them carefully prior to burglarizing them. The suspects are stealing jewelry, safes and high-end merchandise.”