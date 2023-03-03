Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

We just marked the first anniversary of the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. Think about it, each one of the 43.79 million citizens of that country lost an entire year of their lives. That's 43.79 million years lost! What did they lose? They lost heat in the winter, water year-round, light to read by, their schools, the safety of walking down a street, their childhoods, their homes and apartments, jobs, their safety and security — and most important, many thousands have lost their lives. Ukrainians have incurred these losses because they want to remain free and create a vibrant democracy. As you think about this anniversary, just ask yourself, how many of us would be willing to lose so much?

James V. Gambone, Orono

•••

The Star Tribune Editorial Board said that democracy stands in Ukraine, due in no small measure to President Joe Biden ("A surprise trip to show U.S. resolve," editorial, Feb. 21). Really? Look, I'm no fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Russia, but does the Star Tribune really want to go to war over Ukraine? Russia is a nuclear power. And Putin also has close ties to another nuclear power, Communist China. Why all this saber-rattling from both Democrats and a lot of Republicans? And let's not forget, Ukraine has a long history of corruption and also a long history of being Russian territory. Biden keeps sending billions upon billions of American taxpayer dollars without really knowing where this money is going. The often-questionable financial ties Biden and his family have to Ukraine should also raise a lot of red flags. Keep pushing Putin into more corners — and that is what NATO and the Biden gang are doing — and sooner or later that cornered rat will bite back, maybe with nuclear weapons. Is that what you folks want? Didn't Winston Churchill say that talking beats going to war?

No, it was Biden's weakness that provoked Russia going into Ukraine in the first place. Just like his former boss, Barack Obama, allowed Russia to walk into Crimea without any protest in 2014. This tough-war talk is ridiculous.

Tom R. Kovach, Nevis, Minn.

•••

For years, American colonists endured arrogant rule by one of the great military nations in the world. The rulers were rich; the colonists were poor. The rulers thought they were entitled to rule because of their interpretation of history. Finally, the colonists — farmers and laborers — decreed that enough was enough, and they determined that they would defend their culture and their way of life. The war was brutal, and the odds were overwhelmingly against the colonists. They gave their lives and fortunes to the cause. After many years of struggle and hardship, they prevailed.

It baffles me when I hear solidly patriotic Americans, people who take pride in their American spirit, suggesting that this country is spending too much assisting Ukrainians defend themselves against Putin's invasion of their country. Russia is a huge, rich, arrogant and powerful country. Putin and his church claim that they are the rightful rulers of Ukraine. Yet, the Ukrainians persist in fighting to preserve their independence, their way of life and their culture. They are sacrificing everything — homes, futures, fortunes, lives — in that struggle. Our American forebears would say to them, "Yes, we understand."

Gary L. Brisbin, Fridley

CHINA

Reach out to India, now

I enjoyed "A war with China would be unlike anything Americans have faced before" by Ross Babbage, published on the Star Tribune website Feb. 28. I would like to add to it with some of my thoughts.

We like that Ukraine is depleting Russia's military resources, but China likes that it is also depleting ours. We've given them billions of dollars' worth in weapons and equipment that will take us years to replenish.

So we need to ramp up munitions production ASAP! The good news is Japan has figured this out. It sees the rise of China up close, so it is kicking defense production into high gear right now.

The next thing we need to do, which is obvious to me, but I have not heard anybody else say: We need to make a diplomatic overture to the world's largest democracy, India.

If we were to become better allies with India again, this would force China to completely rethink their nefarious plans about Taiwan.

China and India share a rugged mountain border, which they have been literally fighting over for many decades. They are not friends.

We need to rebuild an alliance with India; that is the easiest, and fastest, way to defang China.

Rob Godfrey, Minneapolis

TRUST IN MEDIA

We've grown a healthy skepticism

Noting that public trust in the media has fallen from 70% in the 1970s to 34% today ("News media lost trust when it lost objectivity," Opinion Exchange, March 1), Clive Crook pines for the good old days when journalism was "objective." But I doubt that 70% of Americans ever believed everything they read in the morning paper, and I doubt that that two-thirds now believe nothing they read.

Hopefully, most Star Tribune readers are sufficiently sophisticated to recognize reporting bias where they see it, and where they don't. I, for example, though I didn't see it, believe that there was an earthquake in Turkey and lots of people died. I also believe that former Gov. Jesse Ventura uses marijuana.

But I don't believe that British prime minister's latest proposal resolves a "bit of leftover Brexit business," given that the Irish borders were a major obstacle from day one ("N. Ireland deal gives Brexit boost," Feb. 28), or that it was "inappropriate" for an Arkansas legislator to ask a self-identified trans woman, testifying regarding trans-related legislation, if she had a penis ("Trans people testifying to legislatures face disrespect," Feb. 28). I wouldn't have asked that, but the "appropriateness" of such a question is clearly a subjective matter.

Bias exists within every journalist, and it is unrealistic to imagine, as Crook suggests, that journalists can keep their bias out of their reporting. If it's even true that the public is more skeptical about what they read, I think that's a good thing.

John K. Trepp, Minneapolis

STUDENT SAFETY

Accountability is required

As a retired teacher, I feel compelled to respond to the revelations about student behaviors and the lack of consistent discipline at Harding High School and others ("Calls for change in St. Paul schools," March 1). We have heard explanations about discipline being lax because the district doesn't want to contribute to the "school to prison" pipeline. Other explanations have also been given, including the closure of alternative schools for misbehaving students.

If students at all levels of the educational system are not held accountable for their behavior (and their learning), then, I contend, that's exactly what leads to worse behavior and a prison pipeline. Failure to be held accountable for small misbehaviors leads inexorably to worse behaviors because the unspoken assumption is that there will be no consequences. The obvious corollary to this is the endangering of other students, staff and faculty as well as encouraging a toxic learning environment for all. How can anyone succeed in an environment like this?

I believe the district has it backward.

Cecilia Rohrer, Minneapolis

U.S. HOUSE

'Common sense' is generous

I nearly fell out of my chair while reading Rep. Tom Emmer's opinion piece ("The era of woke government is over," March 3). He notes the "House Republicans' goal for the 118th Congress: To bring common sense back to the nation's capital."

I could only think about Reps. George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

In what world does Emmer believe commonsense governing is even possible with these three in the nation's capital?

George Hoeppner, Oak Park Heights