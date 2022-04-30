Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Since there will be a memorial service for Walter Mondale on Sunday, I would like to tell a story I know about him.

I have heard people say there are no humorous stories about Mondale. Well, I have one. In 1988, I was a clerk at the law firm of Dorsey and Whitney. I worked on the floor above him. He had an important job in the international law department. (I had a much less important job in the corporate law department.)

We both arrived at work at the same time and would ride the same elevator going up. I would get off on his floor and go into the bathroom to put on a necktie. Then I would take the stairs to my floor. (I did not like to wear a necktie any longer than I had to.)

Day after day, Mondale would see me putting on my tie. Finally, he said: "It's horrible to have to wear those things, isn't it?" Knowing that his father was a Methodist minister, I said, "From that statement I can tell you are not very religious." Mondale said, "Huh?" Then I said, "Haven't you ever heard that old hymn 'Blest Be the Ties that Bind?' He just laughed. There — one humorous story about Mondale.

David Wiljamaa, Minneapolis

In October 1990, I had the privilege of driving Mondale to St. Cloud, just the two of us. I was chair of the DFL and he was, well, Fritz Mondale. I forget why he was going there — possibly to help a little-known candidate.

The trip gave me a greater appreciation of the kind of senator Fritz had been and the kind of senator Paul Wellstone would become. We were days away from Election Day, the day the public would deliver its verdict on the Wellstone-Rudy Boschwitz race. It was very much an uphill climb for Paul; he was a true underdog.

At one point Fritz said that there were two kinds of senators who are new to Washington: One kind grows, and the other swells. It was a powerful, succinct summary of those who are driven to achieve for the public good and those driven by ego.

"What kind of senator would Paul be?" I asked, knowing the answer.

"Paul would be a senator who grows, that's for sure," Fritz replied.

Just like Fritz, Paul's growth enabled him to help millions of people because he learned how to be an effective advocate and legislator for many issues, including his signature contribution, raising support for mental health. And of course, Fritz's range of issues, and his impact, were historic.

Toward the end of our trip I asked Fritz if he thought Paul could actually win. If anyone knew Minnesota and knew politics, it was Fritz Mondale.

He said, "Yeah, I think he can win." And Wellstone did.

Todd Otis, Minneapolis

STEVE SACK RETIRES

Irreplaceable

I have been missing Steve Sack's cartoons of late and have now learned of his retirement ("From Steve Sack: Thank you — and farewell," Opinion Exchange, April 24). His clever thinking, amazing art and prodigious output are, in short, not replaceable. Thanks for the past.

Mary Lou Thunselle, Alexandria, Minn.

Given that I am slightly older than Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Sack, I am familiar with the concept of contemplating retirement and also familiar with the concerns of many others that have been wondering these last several weeks what was going on regarding our favorite and irreplaceable political cartoonist. Well, now we know.

I want to join the chorus in wishing him the very best "in retirement" and in offering heartfelt and inadequate thanks for the brilliance he has shared with us these many years. I have friends from around the country who will find this retirement news hard to take, since more than once they have been compelled to send me links to various cartoons of his in case I had somehow missed them in my hometown paper.

While he might describe his work and output as a straightforward endeavor, it is truly hard to choose between his ability to conceive of an idea or his talent in executing it. His insight, perspectives, wit and compassion all rendered in images of the highest order have been a treasure to us all.

Steve Bennett, Golden Valley

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

Practically lazy

After reading the April 24 editorial ("Lawmakers, move toward compromise"), I have to write regarding the quote from House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt ending with his comment, "Beyond that, the reality is there's not a lot that has to get done this year. And I would say there is a strong likelihood that nothing gets done this year."

Wow. After reading the rest of the paper, I tend to disagree that there is not a lot that has to get done this year. It is time for the people of Minnesota to get on our senators and representatives to change that. Tell them to start crossing that aisle and make something happen. You work for the people of Minnesota and not for your re-election status. Quit the 3-year-old mentality that it is all or nothing. You don't get everything you want in life, as I can testify. I just want a Legislature that would work together.

A side note to Daudt: Please do not come up with the comment that your quote was taken out of context. That has been used way too often on both sides of the aisle. Also maybe our Legislature would be more effective at getting things done if any special session was on their dime and not the taxpayers'.

Ruby Nagle, Henderson, Minn.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board writes: "If no supplemental budget is adopted this year to distribute a massive surplus of more than $9 billion, there is no real consequence."

Really! What about our 31,000 at-risk kids that still do not have access to high-quality early childhood education? These kids cannot wait.

Neither can we. Research shows that these kids are by far our best public investment.

Art Rolnick, Plymouth

The writer is a former senior vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

JUVENILE JUSTICE

Thinking about this …

What stood out to me the most regarding "A deadly spiral" (special report, April 24) is why the parents seemed so helpless in controlling their kids. If the court system can't hold them accountable, than why not their parents?

Not so fast! The problem with that line of thinking is that when your son is a towering teenager and "the parents" consist of a smaller-size single mother, she can't hold them accountable! She also might be working many hours or trying to rein in her other children. And let's not forget about the proliferation of guns. Perhaps her teenager got his hands on one. Then what? You can't tell him to go to his room and stay there.

It is my belief that many parents are actually afraid of their own children. This should not be surprising, nor should it be shameful, since size and testosterone combined with behavioral and emotional issues bring out a toxic, perhaps even threatening combination. Poverty, lack of control, disillusionment, discrimination, moving frequently, poor diet and lack of sleep bring about emotional tumult. So do neurobiological issues that make kids vulnerable.

Even in the best of circumstances parenting is difficult. I can't imagine what it's like in the worst. Minnesota's court systems need to step up and make kids accountable.

Sharon E. Carlson, Andover