In the first round of the latest push to elect a U.S. House speaker on Tuesday, all four of Minnesota's Republican representatives voted to select a man — Jim Jordan of Ohio — who has a record of practically nothing when it comes to leadership, who admitted to speaking with Donald Trump multiple times after the 2020 election up to and including Jan. 6 but refused to testify to the conversation, and who is now hoping to impeach President Joe Biden. And this is a guy who, if made speaker, would be second in line to the presidency.

These four should be voted out.

Mike Cassidy, Wayzata

TRUST IN ELECTIONS

Wisconsin county is going about it the right way

Congratulations and best wishes to Wisconsin's Oconto County for "arming people with facts" about the election process (Nation & World, Oct. 17). I continue to wonder why election deniers easily accept voting results in red states, where early voting and absentee voting were key elements during the much-questioned 2020 pandemic election process. Evidently, results were 100% everywhere, except in swing states where the former president lost — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin. Curious.

Karen Bowen, Minneapolis

MIDEAST COMMENTARY

Missing history …

It is very odd that as a historian — which he proclaims in the third paragraph of his Oct. 17 commentary "Why I've had to give up my Zionist beliefs" — University of Wisconsin-Superior Prof. Joel Sipress would leave out two key historical events in his description of the conflict in the Mideast surrounding the establishment of the State of Israel. First, in November 1947 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Partition Resolution that would divide the territory that had been ruled by Great Britain in Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, and create an international zone under U.N. control for Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Second, after Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, it was attacked by armies and soldiers from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In Sipress' narrative, there are no national militaries attacking the new state of Israel and only "Indigenous resistance." He implies the only reason for the war was Israel deciding it needed to commit "ethnic cleansing." This is patently false. There are tragic losses of life now and in the past on both sides. To work toward peace requires that the news media, columnists and historians avoid presenting stories of the past that leave out such key events.

Davida Alperin, St. Paul

The writer is a professor of politics, geography and international studies at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

… and missing the point

Wow! What great advice from the Editorial Board of the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press (Other Views, Oct. 17): "Tend to your wellness amid a barrage of bad news."

"We'd urge everyone to take a break, even if only for 15 minutes. Turn off your phone. Sit in the sunshine. Be quiet and calm. Recharge. Try to find a moment of peace."

In other words, look the other way and shut up while we facilitate Israel's trashing of the Geneva Conventions, prohibiting collective punishment of any people, anywhere, at any time, for any reason.

Soak up the warmth of white phosphorus while ignoring the smell of burning flesh. Calm the hell down, while ignoring Israel's targeting of Palestinian civilians. Try to find a moment of peace while your government continues to do awful things every day, promoting endless war.

And, about that word for "endlessly reading bad news on social media — doomscrolling," here's a better idea. How about ending doomcreating? End our criminal foreign policy and global war on terror, proximate causes of much of the world's pain and suffering.

That would be a better approach to the endless supply of bad news on social media and would tend properly to my wellness and to yours.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park

AMY CONEY BARRETT VISIT

A sartorial touch, unneeded, in Star Tribune's coverage

What did it matter that U.S. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wore a "fitted beige pantsuit" when she spoke at the University of Minnesota ("A justice mostly unchallenged," front page, Oct. 17)? No mention was made that the former law school dean who interviewed her looked lawyerly in a dark suit, dress shirt and red tie.

Linda Johnson, Blaine

BOOK PROTEST

Time to draw the line

Regarding the Oct. 15 article "Muslim parents protest LGBTQ books," regarding a controversy at DaVinci Academy, a public charter school in Ham Lake:

As a gay man I understand the pain that children may go through as they try to understand their true nature. To allow religious considerations to take away that right in a secular society is to take away everyone's rights. Once you have caved in to one group, you only start the beginning of animosity toward another group.

I am not a Muslim. I do not believe in Muslims' god or their religion, yet I understand they have the right to believe what they want and teach their children whatever "values" they wish to instill, whether it is misogyny or homophobia. But for this to happen in a secular institution supported in part by me, a Minnesota taxpayer, leaves me horrified at the direction this is leading our country.

California has recently passed a law making it explicitly illegal to ban books. Minnesota needs to follow that lead and stop this infringement on our secular country that takes away people's freedom of choice based on someone else's religious beliefs.

Stephen Dent, Golden Valley

OBESITY

Maybe the advice was bad

"The new take on obesity" (front page, Oct. 16) notes that Minnesota's obesity rate has doubled since 2000. In what other sphere would experts, having experienced such poor results over multiple decades, not take a step back and consider whether their policies and advice to the public aren't at least partly to blame? It's high time to objectively consider whether the advice to substitute vegetable oils for animal fat, to eat less meat and more carbohydrates, and to eat copious amounts of sugary fruit might be the driving force behind our burgeoning bellies.

Dr. Joe Spaeth, Eden Prairie

YWCA CLOSURES

I'm not persuaded

As a longtime member of the downtown Minneapolis YWCA, I reacted with disbelief to the announcement of its closure ("YWCA Minneapolis members push for public buyer to save downtown, Uptown fitness centers," Oct. 16).

I observed the decline in membership post-pandemic and wondered why I didn't see any visible marketing or fundraising efforts. I don't believe people have moved away from the "swim and gym" model.

I appreciate the YWCA wanting to expand programs taking place at a community hub (the Midtown facility), and I think that could also happen at 12th and Nicollet.

I understand the YWCA philosophy of always "pivoting to meet the needs of the community," and the downtown facility could do that. I love the thought of many groups of kids being able to swim in the fantastic pool, play basketball in the gym, and gather in several different areas. And/or with their grandparents!

I understand the financials are challenging, and I don't know anything about budgeting, but I'm certain it has to be about priorities — and vision.

Laurel Green, Richfield