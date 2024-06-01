Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I was disappointed to read the story about human rights Prof. Hassan Abdel Salam's efforts to organize Muslims to oppose President Joe Biden's re-election ("Minn. Muslims take stand against Biden," front page, May 26). Although I do not agree with all of Biden's decisions, rhetoric and actions during Israel's war on Gaza and the Palestinians, helping Donald Trump win a second term would not solve any of the Mideast's decades-old problems.

From my observation, Biden and members of his administration have spoken out often and forcibly about Israel's disregard for the Palestinian people. Like Prof. Abdel Salam, I would like to see him do more to end the Israeli attacks on Gaza. But when it comes right down to it, U.S. leaders, including Biden, have limited influence over Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel. The article quotes Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "Trump's the one who came up with the Muslim ban. He said he would do it again. Trump won't do anything to alleviate the harm to Palestinians; in fact, he'll do worse."

I agree with Ellison's comments. We, Muslims included, can all keep pressure on Biden to do all he can to rein in Israel and stop the persecution of Palestinians without enabling the re-election of Trump, whose second term would be unpredictable and potentially devastating to our democracy and the world. The images of the death, maiming and destruction that Israel is causing in Gaza bring me to tears, but it is misguided to think that defeating an essentially moral leader like Biden, who is imperfect as we all are, and helping to re-elect Trump, who has proven himself to be unpredictable and self-serving, will improve the plight of Muslims and Palestinians.

Tony Keenan, Columbia Heights





•••





I was at once angered, saddened and scared after reading the article in today's paper about the Muslim "Abandon Biden" movement. They don't seem to really understand that the "bad stuff" Trump talks about isn't just talk, or that if he's re-elected it won't matter that Trump is "more peaceful."

The following questions are for them and everyone else who is planning not to vote, to vote for a third-party candidate or to vote for Trump: Have you read Project 2025? Have you read the April 30 article in Time magazine where Trump outlines his plans if re-elected? Have you seen his campaign ad (now taken down) that refers to a "unified Reich"?

If you're unaware of these things, please do your research. By helping Trump win, you are not "punishing Biden" or sending a message that will change the political landscape. Elected or not, Biden and his family will be just fine. Disappointed but fine. Given Trump's plans, Muslims won't be fine; migrants won't be fine; women won't be fine; those whose religion isn't evangelical Christianity won't be fine; Black and brown people won't be fine; anyone who disagrees with Trump won't be fine.

If after reading the above and really listening to Trump's rhetoric, you still believe you'll be fine, I'm not sure why you even live in America. Above all, you're not punishing Biden or changing the political landscape. You're punishing the rest of us who still believe in our democracy, freedom and equal rights for everyone.

Jeanne Torma, Minneapolis





•••





Trump has recently vowed to "crush pro-Palestinian protests, deport demonstrators" and "support Israel's right to continue its war on terror" (Washington Post, May 27). I implore those concerned for the unending heartbreak and absolute horror in Gaza not to contribute to the re-election of a man who has tried to ban Muslims from the U.S. and vows to do it again. Although quitting one's professorship to lead a political movement is admirable (and in the spirit of the late, great Paul Wellstone), abandoning Biden in swing states to defeat his presidential bid (thus ensuring Trump's win) will in no way result in "an entire party becoming a pro-Palestinian party against the occupation." What a second Trump presidency will lead to, however, is an increase in Islamophobia and the targeting of our Muslim brothers and sisters in the U.S., and unconditional support for the actions of Netanyahu (and Putin and Xi ...).

Roberta Gibbons, Minneapolis





REDUCING WASTE

New trend alert: Bring your own to-go container

I was an expert at embarrassing my son when he was a teenager. I didn't try — it just came naturally. In fact, it seemed like pretty much everything I did/wore/said mortified him in some way, shape or form. But nothing got him diving for the bushes faster than when I got on my soapbox about the amount of waste I see in our country. So I was heartened to read that Minneapolis started banning black plastic to-go containers Jan. 1 as it continues its move toward recyclable-only containers ("Restaurants catching up on to-go container rules," May 26).

This is a nice first step, but I suggest we take it even further with a society-wide attitude shift: We make it not only acceptable but commonplace to bring our own to-go containers when we go out — not only at restaurants, but at the endless conventions and fundraisers and business lunches that one attends where a meal is set before you that you didn't order and don't particularly want at the time, but just may want later. Think of the millions and millions of those meals every year across the country that are dumped, thrown away, often without even a bite missing. And think of how many fewer of those meals would be dumped if it were perfectly acceptable for those served to pack up what they don't want in a to-go container they brought with them! We would not only be cutting back on a tremendous amount of food waste, but we would be cutting back tremendously on the production of restaurant (in particular) to-go containers that are used once and discarded.

As with any new practice, those at the forefront may feel self-conscious at first, but that's true whenever you are among a small group of trendsetters. It'll catch on, just like recycling, electric cars and stretch jeans did. We all know how vital those things have become — although I may put them in reverse order of importance. (Oops, there goes my son. I guess I've still got the touch.)

Caryn Schall, Minnetonka





REASONS TO LOVE THE STAR TRIBUNE

There were a few items missing on the list of 57

Star Tribune CEO Steve Grove gave us 57 reasons why the Star Tribune is "worth your time and attention" ("Why should you choose the Star Tribune? Let me give you 57 reasons," Opinion Exchange, May 26), and I was dismayed but not surprised to discover that not one of his reasons includes coverage of our vibrant, live theater industry. We have over 125 professional and community theaters and live venues in the Twin Cities, and yet the Star Tribune has only one theater critic on staff.

When the pandemic happened the Star Tribune began doing weekly restaurant reviews ("The 5 best things we ate in the Twin Cities this week"). I assume they did this to help keep struggling restaurants alive. Why not do this for our theaters, to help keep them alive? Grove says "big changes" are coming to the newspaper. Let's hope one of those changes includes a "5 best things we saw at the theater this week."

Joy Donley, Maplewood





•••





A list? No, you can't include everything. Still, my heart aches (aches!) for your most egregious omissions: Witty and on-point Jennifer Brooks, essential book and film reviewer Chris Hewitt, the cookie contest.

Cynthia Baxter, Minneapolis

The writer is a proud cookie contest participant.



