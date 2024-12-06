Readers Write: Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Trump’s Cabinet, Dia de los Muertos

Then, the “Democrats’ past support of reckless tinkering with our legislative process …” Would that be like telling the president he can’t appoint a Supreme Court justice in an election year? Wait, that was a Republican who did that. Then, the same senator did an about-face and allowed a Republican president to push a justice through six weeks before an election. And Democrats treated Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh poorly? Apparently, if a woman accuses a man, the liar is always the woman. Many readers likely choked on their morning coffee when they read the description of Thomas and Kavanaugh as “good and decent public servants.” Certainly there are proud, traditional Republicans still around. But overlooking all of the mess that is Trump is a sad change from the Republicans of the past.