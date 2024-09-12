Readers Write: IVF, abortion, foreign adoptions, colorblindness, plastic, Old Dutch potato chips

The only way to control waste is not to create it, but failing that, to make sure as much as possible is biodegradable, which brings us to paper or wood everything. A December 2023 letter to the editor reiterated that “the metro area produces about one ton of trash per resident each year.” We are adding to “one of the greatest environmental and health issues of our century,” as the letter continued, as plastic is now in our bodies. We are also sticking ourselves with disposal transport costs and higher land values, leading to higher taxes. We need to connect with our moral values, ask why we refuse to accept limits on wasteful behavior, and meditate on if we love future generations enough to do the right thing because that’s what life requires — not doing the easy, convenient thing, but doing the right thing. Every time.