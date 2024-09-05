Close the infertility treatment coverage gap

Infertility treatments have long been in the no-go coverage zone as well, even though infertility is a physiological problem and one that’s widespread. A 2018 article in the JAMA family of publications reports that “12.1% of women have impaired fecundity (the ability to conceive biologic offspring), and 6.7% of married women are infertile. Among men in that age group, the rate of infertility is 9.4%, with 15.8% of married men aged 25 to 44 classified as infertile or subfertile.”