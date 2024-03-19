Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I was happy to see the March 19 editorial supporting human composting ("'Human composting' should be legal"). When I first learned about Natural Organic Reduction (also known as human composting) I was excited but mostly relieved because none of the other body disposition options ever felt right to me. I personally find human composting the most dignified and natural process after death, allowing my body to fully return to the earth as healthy soil. After reading a few misinformed online comments, I feel the need to reiterate that my body will become healthy soil after the very respectful Natural Organic Reduction process. My kids will plant our favorite red maple tree with some of "my" soil and donate the rest to land restoration.

I realize NOR may not be for everyone, and they already have other good options. Legalizing human composting is a simple policy that means a lot to me and other Minnesotans who would choose it for our bodies after we die.

Erica Schmiel, Edina





•••





Finally, we may get to use the option of human composting here in Minnesota. Sign me up. I have been telling my family for years to just drag me out to Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area when I pass so I can return to earth naturally. When the Natural Organic Reduction bill passes, that will be good enough for me.

I would like to remind readers that we humans are all animals, made up mostly of just six elements: oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, carbon, calcium and phosphorus. Star dust from the universe. Wild animals have been naturally turned into compost for eons. It only makes sense that humans as well should return their elements to the earth as naturally as possible.

When I read the opponents reasoning against the bill, I had to chuckle. The Minnesota Catholic Conference calls the process "disrespectful." I respectfully disagree. I would say draining all the blood from a body, pumping it full of chemicals, sticking it in a box and then in another concrete box into the earth "forever" is disrespectful. While cremation may be less disrespectful, it leaves a pile of ashes that have no nutrient benefit. The Minnesota Funeral Directors Association doesn't seem concerned about the safety or such of the bill, just who will get to do the work — meaning it does not want to lose business. Not good reasons to not pass the bill.

Bravo to Mueller Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation for being an advocate for this bill. I urge our legislators to listen to them and other advocates and pass this bill. Delaying it would not make sense, and this should be a no-brainer. Maybe someday my elements can help nourish a tree or bed of flowers. That is a much more pleasant thought to think of upon my demise rather than the current alternatives I have to choose from.

Christopher Bradshaw, Columbus





•••





The Editorial Board adds its weight to the reasonable notion that "'Human composting' should be legal." Good and rational arguments favor that view, but what of the larger environment? Recent scientific studies suggest Americans' blood and tissues are loaded with microplastics, and in some cases, PFAS and other forever chemicals.

And then there's the fast-food factor. A chap from Iceland reportedly kept a McDonald's burger and fries in a glass cabinet starting in 2009, and in 2019 they appeared good as new.

Perhaps the cautionary principle should apply until legislators can be sure that Minnesotans are even compostable.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park





REAL ESTATE

Commissions are just the beginning

While the recent national settlement on home commissions is encouraging, it is only the tip of a much greater industrywide monopoly problem ("How commission deal affects Twin Cities," March 19).

Decades ago, the large real estate firms sold the Legislature on the need to protect consumers by requiring agents and brokers to be educated and certified. These same large firms then came to largely control the education and certification process. As a result, today a few large firms control nearly all the agents and brokers. It is nearly impossible for an agent or broker to be independent. The monopoly control takes many forms beyond the payment of commissions.

Large firms require that their own forms be used. These are so incredibly long with contradictory provisions that the parties seldom if ever read or understand them. As a result, these purchase agreements are an option to proceed in favor of the buyer, while specific performance may be enforced against the seller.

Very often the agents for both buyer and seller are under the umbrella of the same large firm. In this case dual agency rules make it impossible for proper representation to occur for either buyer or seller. In effect, the large firms dictate terms to both buyer and seller.

Agents and brokers who sign with the large firms sign contracts that state in detail that they are independent agents, and that the firms are not liable in any event. At the same time the agents are subject to strict codes of conduct. They are subject to ethics boards whose standards overlap and at times conflict. In Minneapolis these are the NAR (National Association of Realtors), RMLS (Regional Multiple Listing Service) and the MAR (Minneapolis Area Realtors). If not fully controlled by the large firms, the large firms can intimidate agents by implied threat of action.

Real estate agents have become indentured servants to the large firm monopoly. This is a much greater threat to both buyer and seller than control over commissions.

John M. Leighton, Excelsior

The writer practiced law in Minnesota from 1970 to 1999, concentrating in real estate.





EDUCATION

More recess, please!

Thank you to Timothy Walker ("It's not Finland or bust: How Minnesota schools can evolve," Opinion Exchange, March 18) for his suggestion that elementary schools offer multiple recess periods each day.

Minneapolis schools used to do this. When I was a kid (1950s) we had a 15-minute recess twice a day. This was in addition to gym class three days a week. Plus, we walked to school each morning, walked home for lunch, walked back after lunch and walked home at 3:15 p.m.

When my kids were in Minneapolis elementary schools (1980s and 1990s) I couldn't believe they had only 35 minutes each day to eat lunch as fast as they could, then get outside to play for the time left. In winter they sat on their coats in the lunchroom to save time. Plus they were bused to school.

It must have been during that period that the ADHD diagnosis started getting popular. I wonder if that was when test scores started sagging too.

Bring back more outside play!

Margaret Stein, Minneapolis





RIDESHARE WAGES

Convenience valued over fairness

It saddens me to read so many stories from Minnesotans dependent on rideshare services for their retirement, disability or other needs who fear what is to come if Uber and Lyft leave Minneapolis. Their concerns are real and valid. But why should their convenience come at the expense of exploiting BIPOC and immigrant workers?

It is a simple fact that Minneapolis rideshare drivers earn less than the city's $15.57 minimum wage before tips and bonuses (which should not be included when calculating wages, as Minnesota has prohibited a lower minimum wage for tipped workers since 1984). Uber and Lyft have taken advantage of loopholes like these to relentlessly expand their market share and make billions in revenue and profits. Someone, somewhere, has to draw a line and demand these corporations play by the same rules as everyone else. That is what the Minneapolis City Council is doing with its ordinance. If Uber and Lyft indeed leave, I have faith the free market and public policymakers will find ways to fill the vacuum.

The rideshare system is convenient, yes. But it is also deeply unjust. As a society we must ask ourselves: Which matters more?

Aaron Woida, Minneapolis