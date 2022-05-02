Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I've attended two DFL state conventions, both times in support of a gubernatorial candidate who was not endorsed but went on to win their primary. Both times, the top candidates had far more in common politically than they had differences. I'm confident that nearly all of the delegates would have ultimately voted for whichever of them landed on the general-election ballot. However, the convention focus was on minor items that distinguished each candidate rather than on common ground. The arm-twisting and political tricks needed to win endorsement left many candidates and delegates disillusioned. So much so that in 2018, Gov. Tim Walz's operatives advocated closing the convention without endorsing any candidate for governor. In my view, a failure to endorse would have sent the message that none of the candidates were worthy when, in fact, there were four strong candidates.

The solution isn't to dismantle the endorsement process ("Endorse, or just let the voters decide?" front page, April 30). The solution is for future conventions to endorse every candidate who the delegates would be proud to support in the general election. The convention's role would be to deny endorsement to candidates who, if elected, would undermine the party's integrity or political objectives.

Perhaps any candidate with support of 20% of the delegates would be endorsed, except that a two-thirds vote of the delegates could remove that endorsement. This would enable the party to protect itself from fringe candidates or candidates with ulterior motives while allowing primary voters to be confident that any endorsed candidate is worthy of their support.

Chris Mau, Oakdale

SCOTT JENSEN

What are you talking about?

Scott Jensen used to be my state senator. I often did not agree with him, but I did respect him. Today I continue my disagreement with his political views, but I no longer respect him. From what I can see, he has sold his soul to the devil in his quest for Tim Walz's seat as governor. Facts and truth no longer seem to mean anything to Jensen in his quest for political victory ("Jensen suggests jail for Steve Simon," May 1).

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has won honors from his peers around the country for his efforts to give Minnesotans secure and convenient elections. He deserves much of the credit for Minnesota leading the nation in voter turnout in the last three national elections.

I have gone to several presentations by those involved at the local level in running elections and have listened to all the efforts that they go through to guarantee secure elections. I have learned to respect those who run the system, especially Secretary Simon, and I fully trust our results. Unfortunately, Jensen has taken on the strategy that if the facts and truth do not work for you, ignore them.

Jim Weygand, Carver

I challenge Jensen and anyone who accuses Simon of nefarious actions to work at a Minnesota polling place on Election Day, or, even better, to observe firsthand how excellent the absentee voting system is in our state. There are many checks and balances, including a robust voter database that catches registration irregularities and the absolute neutrality of election rules upheld by sworn-in judges. Simon oversees a system that has less than .001% irregularity. If you can find an actual problem, please let us know.

Karen Duncan, Minneapolis

WALTER MONDALE

A rare kind of man

Reading the paper on Monday about Walter Mondale's memorial service brought to mind a chance encounter I had with him in a downtown skyway ("He 'didn't stand down, he stood up,'" front page, May 2). It was the 1990s and Mondale had gone back to practicing law, maintaining an office in downtown Minneapolis. I used to walk the skyway in winter for exercise, and occasionally I would see his imposing figure among the crowd. One day I was in the skyway at a later time. I believe I was returning to work from a dental appointment. I encountered Mondale. This time, he and I were the only ones in the skyway. He noticed that I was noticing him, and he smiled and nodded! Wow, a former vice president of my country just said hello — to little old me!

Another VIP, used to being noticed by the public, might have looked the other way, but Mondale choose to greet me with a smile and a nod.

Rest in peace, sir!

Brian Moltz, Edina

GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE

Don't touch it, Minneapolis

I'll keep this simple: It's not possible for the city of Minneapolis to get anything right at George Floyd Square ("Getting things right at George Floyd Square," editorial, April 30). Here is why:

The city is responsible for the death of George Floyd. It is unethical for the city to build a memorial in his honor. I hear more cries for mental health trauma resources from Black people than I hear cries to reconstruct George Floyd Square. The city's priorities are disorganized and continually place property over people. The recent Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation has found the Minneapolis Police Department and the city of Minneapolis wanting. They have a major debt to pay to Black Minneapolis. Reconstructing George Floyd Square does not satisfy any debt of the past harm caused, and such action may in fact create more harm. The city touching George Floyd Square is the epitome of white power and institutionalized racism playing out in real time. It sets Minneapolis back in a movement for racial justice. (And hiring Black people to enact the wishes of white institutions does not make it right. It makes it more racist.)

Let's prioritize people over property and deal with the human rights crisis on our hands. How is the city going to pay Black people for wellness services to treat decades of PTSD from race-based policing?

Jeanelle Austin, Minneapolis

The writer is a Black woman and a neighbor to George Floyd Square.

STUDENT DEBT

Canceling it would harm others, too

As a self-employed businessman who put three children through college, I saved nothing in my retirement account for several years. My wife went to Macalester and finished paying off her loans eight years after graduation. I'm 70 years old, and I still work. When asked by my friends when I plan to retire, I say my silo is only half full. Now our president is asking for loan forgiveness and taxpayers to pay for it? ("Biden looks ready to erase some student loan debt," April 27.) What message does this say to all of us who have worked hard to put our kids through school and others who paid their loans off?

Rich Cammack, Minneapolis

President Joe Biden is proposing using some $245 billion to reduce student loans by $10,000 for any student so unfortunate as to make below $125,000 or $150,000 per year. College graduates generally have a substantial working income advantage over their lifetimes and certainly don't need this "relief," being fully able to pay off that $10,000 over many years or much earlier for most. $10,000 is easily assumed into large income budgets. College loan relief is simply not a critical urgent need!

Further, this $245 billion expenditure would be shared by all taxpayers and added to our $30 trillion national debt. This money would be far better spent assisting low-income families' children through college, giving them an opportunity they might otherwise forgo. College grads at higher incomes contribute far more to taxes over their lifetimes, making this the better, reasonable and needed investment opportunity.

Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis