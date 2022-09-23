I just read a book by a local ER nurse, Frank Mitchell, who lives in Burnsville, titled "From the Other Side of the Bed." He got COVID-19 in the height of the pandemic and was in the ICU for weeks, and this is his account. It includes chapters by his wife and daughters.

I couldn't put it down.

Pat Jung, Mendota

