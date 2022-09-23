I just read a book by a local ER nurse, Frank Mitchell, who lives in Burnsville, titled "From the Other Side of the Bed." He got COVID-19 in the height of the pandemic and was in the ICU for weeks, and this is his account. It includes chapters by his wife and daughters.
I couldn't put it down.
Pat Jung, Mendota
Good reads are just what they sound like — good books that you, the reader, recommend. Send your suggestion, along with your name and city, to books@startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Hilary Mantel, author of 'Wolf Hall' Tudor saga, dies at 70
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed "Wolf Hall" trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70.
Travel
Door County is Wisconsin's fall-color capital — and it looks even better from the water
On a leaf-peeping tour of Door Peninsula, check out lighthouses, parks, apple orchards and a fish boil.
Variety
Ask Amy: Home repair leaves love life broken
Dear Amy: My sister, who lives out of state and stays in touch with hometown friends, connected me with one of her friends, "Susan," who…
Variety
News of the Weird: Vacationers got hot under the collar
Toby Cohen and Jonathan Neman booked a rental home in the Hamptons for two weeks beginning on Aug. 22, to the tune of $10,000. On…
Variety
Jeep building all-electric SUV fleet
Reservations will be available starting early next year.