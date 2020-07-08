Thomas Lane's attorney sought Wednesday to dismiss charges against him in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The transcript begins as officer J. Alexander Keung and his partner Thomas Lane are talking to three people in a vehicle, including George Floyd, who is in the driver’s seat. Two of the individuals end up seated on the sidewalk while Floyd eventually is pinned down by three officers including Keung, Lane and Derek Chauvin. The transcript concludes after Keung said he has the possible $20 counterfeit bill and has sought the security footage from Cup Foods. The officers then turn off their body cameras.

MORE: Read the transcript of Thomas Lane's body camera footage

MORE: Read the memo to dismiss charges against Thomas Lane