Thomas Lane's attorney sought Wednesday to dismiss charges against him in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Below, you can read the complete memorandum asking to dismiss the chargess.
MORE: Read the transcript of Thomas Lane's body camera footage
MORE: Read the transcript of J. Alexander Keung's body camera footage
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music How Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later
More from Star Tribune
Music How Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later
More from Star Tribune
Music How Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later
More from Star Tribune
Music How Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 4 deaths, surge of COVID-19 cases
The state reported one of its biggest tallies in new cases in months.
Local
House fire kills three in Dunn County, Wis.
Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office reported.
St. Paul
Woman pursues dream to launch only Black-owned bookstore in Minnesota
Book lover Dionne Sims' dream of opening a bookstore returned to her after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Minneapolis
Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Minneapolis
The wreck occurred midafternoon Thursday in a residential block.