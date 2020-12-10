Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Movie rentals
'Mulan' still fighting
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Business
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.
Business
EU strikes deal on landmark budget, virus recovery fund
European Union leaders have sealed an agreement on a massive long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package, EU Council President Charles Michel said Thursday, after they overcame objections from Hungary and Poland.
Sports
The Latest: West Virginia halts football, won't play Sooners
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Business
German court halts felling of trees at site of Tesla plant
A German court has ruled that automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on the site where it's building its first electric car factory in Europe, the news agency dpa reported Thursday.
World
Inferno in large squat for migrants kills 3 in Spain
Mamadou Dieye was talking to his family back in Senegal when he heard shouts of distress downstairs. Smoke quickly followed the screams, and in the ensuing panic Dieye watched in horror as several fellow squatters plummeted from three stories high to escape the fire billowing below.