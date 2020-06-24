More from Star Tribune
Variety
Flu vaccine was disappointing vs. some strains last season
The flu vaccine did a disappointing job last winter in the U.S., and officials worry that might be a bad sign for the fall.
National
Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration
An Oregon police officer lost his job and then returned to work after fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. A Florida sergeant was let go six times for using excessive force and stealing from suspects, while a Texas lieutenant was terminated five times after being accused of striking two women, making threatening calls and committing other infractions.
Nation
How New Grads Can Handle 3 Essential Post-College Questions
Life after graduation is always an unknown. But the coronavirus pandemic has added even more uncertainty for the nearly 4 million students expected to receive…
Variety
Virus pummels commercial real estate, could end long boom
Americans are likely to see more "for rent" signs in the coming months as many businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic abandon offices and storefronts and potentially end a long boom in the nation's commercial real estate market.
TV & Media
Some New York news shows back, but many hosts work remotely
The couch is still in storage, but the morning team on "Fox & Friends" returned for the first time Monday to the midtown Manhattan studio vacated in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.