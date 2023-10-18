Ramsey County is promising refunds within a couple days to nearly 700 residents and businesses who were double billed this month for property taxes.

A problem with the county's electronic payment system, resulting in duplicate withdrawals totaling $3.75 million, was identified Monday, according to a news alert posted to the county's website.

The error affected 678 taxpayers who made online payments between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, county officials said. Those property owners were charged a second payment in the same amount last Friday.

County officials said Tuesday, county said the duplicate charges would be refunded within two business days.

"The county is committed to continuing work with the electronic payment vendor, CORE, to address the error as quickly as possible to ensure all impacted customers are fully refunded and any additional impacts from the second withdrawal are understood," the statement said.

The county "sincerely apologizes" for the impact on residents and businesses, according to the statement, and "will continue to work diligently to see it is fully addressed as promptly as possible."

County officials said they have a list of all affected taxpayers, who should have received an email update Tuesday. Individuals may call 651-266-8500 if they have questions.