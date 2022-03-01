Face masks are no longer required to enter Ramsey County buildings per the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's revised guidance.

Ramsey County Manager Ryan O'Connor told the County Board that he amended the county's policy effective Tuesday. Ramsey County's workers will also begin returning to the office in phases starting on March 21. O'Connor said he anticipates everyone back to work by the end of summer.

In Ramey County, the community risk level dropped to low, or green, last Friday, according to the new CDC guidelines.

The CDC guidelines has created three color-coded community levels: green for low risk; yellow for medium risk; and red for high risk. The guidelines take into account new COVID-19 hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.

Masks will not be required when the community risk level is low green or yellow, O'Connor said. Masks could be required if the community risk level climbs back to red. O'Connor said they made the decision in consultation with the officials from St. Paul and the courts. They all share the St. Paul City Hall-Ramsey County Courthouse in downtown St. Paul

"Beginning today, we will no longer require masking in our county buildings and facilities but will instead recommend that employees and visitors who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or at high risk for complications associated with COVID-19 wear a face covering," Ramsey County Spokesman John Siqveland said Tuesday in a communication to staffers.

They join other metro counties including Washington and Dakota that have rolled back mask mandates.