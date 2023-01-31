An investigation involving multiple carjackings, fleeing suspects and a false report of someone getting shot kept Ramsey County deputies busy overnight in the suburbs just north of St. Paul, officials said Tuesday.

The mayhem began late Monday in Little Canada, with a deputy spotting a speeding vehicle, and ended with law enforcement officers on the hunt for two men, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders.

"It was a crazy night," Sheriff Bob Fletcher said Tuesday morning as he reviewed details of the chaotic chain of events.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

About 11 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a suspected speeding vehicle near County Road C and Little Canada Road. But the driver took off, and the deputy gave pursuit. Officials later learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Brooklyn Park.

In the middle of the chase, the deputy was told that a 911 caller said a woman was just carjacked and shot near Interstate 35E and Little Canada Road — and her vehicle was the one the deputy was pursuing. That call turned out to be false, Fletcher said.

The vehicle being chased soon pulled over, but two men ran from the car and tried to carjack another vehicle "while clearly displaying a handgun," Linders said. However, the carjacking failed, and the men returned to the vehicle they had abandoned and drove off.

A second deputy engaged in the pursuit on Interstate 694, just west of Lexington Avenue near Arden Hills, and used a maneuver with his squad car to bring the two men's vehicle to a halt.

The pair again ran from the scene, but two women who were also in the vehicle were apprehended. One of them "appeared to be overdosing," prompting deputies to give immediate aid while calling emergency medical responders.

In the meantime, the fleeing men split up and carjacked separate vehicles. One of the vehicles was found abandoned in Mounds View, while the other "was in the wind" and yet to be located, Linders said.