With red ink, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson said he literally circled Sunday's matchup with the Rams on a calendar before the 2021 season began. He's been eager to draw Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's shadow in coverage, wanting to prove he can produce against the league's best.

"I been having it circled for a long time," said Jefferson, whose 1,335 receiving yards trail only the Rams' Cooper Kupp this season. "It's a statement game for me considering myself one of the top receivers in the league and solidifying myself."

This game has since taken on more meaning. Jefferson will stand across the sideline from friend and fellow LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Browns and signed with the Rams in November.

Jefferson has called Beckham a close friend — they train together in the offseason. Before Beckham was officially released by Cleveland, Jefferson wore a "Free Odell" shirt during pregame warmups Nov. 8 in Baltimore.

Now he's positioned to break Beckham's NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons — against Beckham's team.

"Need 21 yards," Jefferson said. "Definitely been keeping the tabs on that."

Jefferson will have to go through Ramsey, who often flips sides of the field to follow top receivers in coverage. To prepare, Jefferson said he'll watch receivers who he views as having similar skills as him, including the Packers' Davante Adams, who had eight catches for 104 yards against the Rams last month.

"That quick-twitch, just having different releases," Jefferson said of his similarities to Adams. "Getting off that man/press [coverage] and being able to move different positions, go in motion, just getting different looks."

Pierce recovered from partly torn triceps

Nose tackle Michael Pierce revealed Thursday the injury that sidelined him for seven weeks this season was a partly torn tricep. While speaking to reporters for the first time since injuring his shoulder and elbow during a Sept. 30 practice, Pierce said he pushed to play that week against the Browns and ultimately extended his latest time away.

"I had a lot of stuff going on," Pierce said of the arm injuries. "Probably rushed myself back out there, tried to give it a go against Cleveland and ended up making it worse. They leave it up in my hands, I decided to go out there."

Pierce has played the last three games since returning. Although he's only played seven of 30 games since signing a three-year deal with the Vikings in free agency, missing 23 between last year's medical opt-out and this year's injuries.

"Had a tough year and a half," Pierce said, "and the injury on top of this. It just feels great to contribute, be a part of the team again and have some fun, get some wins."