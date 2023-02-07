More from Star Tribune
Business
New products help drive growth for electrical product maker nVent
The company, run from St. Louis Park, aims to launch 50 new products each year. The 59 new products in 2022 were across its three segments.
St. Paul
Meet the leader helping connect St. Paul to its Indigenous roots
Kate Beane is executive director of the Minnesota Museum of American Art and board chair of the Lower Phalen Creek Project.
North Metro
Officials ID 3 workers injured from explosion at site of house being built in East Bethel
The Sheriff's Office said all 3 remained hospitalized in stable condition.
Business
EU considers ban on 'forever chemicals,' urges search for alternatives
The move would be the European Union's largest regulation of the chemical industry and would affect Maplewood-based 3M, among other companies. 3M has pledged to stop making PFAS.