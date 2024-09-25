3 quick recipes to boost your lunch routine

The key to all this is, as with so much of cooking, a pantry filled with all the building blocks for good meals: beans, grains, roasted vegetables, lean meats, fish. These ingredients are a wonderful way to add substance and flavor to whatever you have left from earlier dinners, so be sure to save the odds and ends of a nice cheese, cured meat, smoked cheeses and dips you may have served with cocktails over the weekend. And they serve as the base for quick sides, too, from a snappy slaw to a classic bean salad.