Edamame and Shrimp Salad

Serves 4.

Immature soybeans — ­edamame — are great in salads because their bright, fresh flavor and satisfying texture pair perfectly with leafy greens. Tart vinaigrettes and bold-flavored vegetables can easily overpower the beans' mildness, though. So we choose rice vinegar for its mild acidity, incorporating honey for some sweetness and to help emulsify the dressing. The subtle pepperiness and delicate, tender leaves of baby arugula work well as a flavor and texture complement, and sweet sautéed shrimp turns this bright salad into dinner. Mint and basil bring a light, summery flavor; thinly sliced shallot gives mild allium notes, and radishes provide crunch and color. Garlic contributes aroma and flavor without taking over the dish, and a sprinkling of roasted sunflower seeds adds nuttiness and depth. From "The Complete Beans & Grains Cookbook," by America's Test Kitchen (2024).

• 12 oz. extra-large shrimp (21 to 25 per pound), peeled, deveined and tails removed

• 1 1/4 tsp. table salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 2 tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 1 small clove garlic, minced

• 3 c. frozen shelled edamame beans, thawed and patted dry

• 2 oz. (2 c.) baby arugula

• 1/2 c. shredded fresh basil

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh mint

• 2 radishes, trimmed, halved, and sliced thin

• 1 shallot, halved and sliced thin

• 1/4 c. roasted sunflower seeds

Directions

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12‑inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add shrimp in single layer and cook, without stirring, until spotty brown and edges turn pink on bottom, about 1 minute. Flip shrimp and continue to cook until all but very center is opaque, about 30 seconds; transfer shrimp to plate and let cool slightly.

Whisk vinegar, honey, garlic, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt together in large bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in remaining 3 tablespoons oil until emulsified. Add shrimp, edamame, arugula, basil, mint, radishes, and shallot and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds and serve.