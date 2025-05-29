Quakes extend LA Galaxy's MLS record season-opening winless streak to 16 games with 1-0 victory

Disorganized in attack and lacking any crispness in their passing, the Galaxy still look lost without Catalan midfielder Riqui Puig, who orchestrated their excellence throughout the 2024 season before tearing a knee ligament in the conference final. Puig could return this summer, but LA also had to part with a handful of key contributors to last season's team due to the salary cap constraints created annually for the MLS champion by title bonuses in their players' contracts.