The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, June 12
Lowertown Sounds kickoff
Two words Minnesotans love to hear every summer, “free” and “outdoors,” are strong selling points for Lowertown Sounds, but so is the fact that the nine-week series in St. Paul’s picturesque downtown park consistently spotlights some of the Twin Cities music scene’s best talent. First up this year is an old favorite of both the scene and the series, the Flamin’ Oh’s, the Bowie/Kinks-tinged rock unit led by Robert Wilkinson with heart and soul since the late ‘70s. They’ll be joined by a series newcomer, punchy rocker Faith Boblett, and roots picker Lonesome Dan Kase. (6-10 p.m., Mears Park, E. 5th and Sibley streets, St. Paul, free, all ages, lowertownsounds.com)
Sandra Bernhard
After creating awkward laughs as David Letterman’s playful talk-show nemesis, she became a successful hyphenate as a standup comic, singer, actress (currently seen on TV’s “Severance”) and radio host (“Sandyland” on SiriusXM). She is a witty, unfiltered comic who will discuss pop culture, politics and whatever’s on her mind. She’s also a big music fan who will indulge in her interpretations of any number of favorites, including the Monkees, Lana Del Rey and, of course, Prince. The wildly entertaining Bernhard is calling her special Pride show “Shapes and Forms.” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $69-$119, theparkwaytheater.com)
Minnesota Orchestra
Before saying “See you in September,” Thomas Søndergård closes his second season as the orchestra’s music director by returning to a favorite focus: works by 20th-century Russian composers. Winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu will be the soloist for Sergei Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto before the season concludes with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s farewell to the orchestral form, his Symphonic Dances. A piece by the always intriguing contemporary American composer Carlos Simon opens the concerts. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $36-$111, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Frank Beard is back behind the drum kit for ZZ Top after taking two months off to deal with foot and ankle issues, so expect “Legs,” “Tush” and “La Grange” from Billy Gibbons, Elwood Francis and Beard after Jakob Dylan’s Wallflowers open (7:30 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, $50-$450); Jessie Reyez, the Toronto-reared soulful polymath, returns in support of her new “Paid in Memories” featuring the over-the-top opener “I Never Said I Was Sane” as well as guest spots by Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox and Big Sean (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, $45 and up).
Friday, June 13
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
Hungary’s Gábor Takács-Nagy is a conductor who knows how to bring out the best in this excellent ensemble, and it’s become an annual tradition for him to visit each June and close the SPCO’s season, a role cemented when he was named one of the orchestra’s artistic partners. He’ll conduct works by American composer Geoffrey Gordon, Maurice Ravel, Béla Bartók and cap the season with Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, students and children admitted free, thespco.org)
Also: Local rapper/rocker Diane is leading a Rage Against the Machine tribute show for her birthday (and other reasons) with Al Church and guests including Meghan Kreidler and Sophia Eris (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15); local hip-hop fireball Nur-D heads up this year’s first installment of the Minnesota Zoo’s Wild Nights series, also with Smells Like Nirvana and the Lighter Co. (6-10 p.m., $30-$40); another in a series of regional Mexican tours to hit at the Hennepin Theaters, the Palamazo Norteño show features the all-star quartet Lalo Mora, Elíseo Robles, Rosendo Cantú and Raúl Hernández (8:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $106-$205); Chicago, those horn-happy Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, cover 50-some years of hits from “25 or 6 to 4″ to “Hard Habit to Break” (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $76 and up); pop-punky dad band Saint Small, led by former Current radio programmer Jim McGuinn, is back together to celebrate its double-EP release “Thank You Friends” with friends the Mood Swings and Little Man (7:30 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $17-$22); Texas red-dirt rockers Whiskey Myers are getting ready to drop their seventh album, “Whomp Whack Thunder” on Sept. 26 via their own Wiggy Thump Records (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, $39 and up): Minnesota treasure Thomasina Petrus will put the proper New Orleans touch with the Selby Avenue Brass Band (8 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $37.80 and up).
Saturday, June 14
The Weeknd
Remember the Weeknd’s rivetingly mysterious and theatrical Super Bowl halftime show in 2021? The Canadian superstar will strive for new heights with his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, relaunched in May after cancellations as an arena tour five years ago and then two postponements before coming to fruition. So much drama. And drama is what fans expect from the Grammy-boycotting singer born Abel Tesfaye as he brings his always high-concept performances to football stadiums, embracing tunes from his entire career, with an emphasis on this year’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album. Opening are Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $80-$1,200, ticketmaster.com)
I’m With Her
A Crosby, Stills & Nash-like trio made up of three mavens of modern acoustic roots music with 31 Grammy nominations among them, Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins, Texas star Sarah Jarosz and Boston-based “Prairie Home” regular Aoife O’Donovan earned a rave response for their first album in 2018 but went seven years before finally releasing a follow-up. Titled “Wild and Clear and Blue,” it’s a real stunner, with spine-touching harmonies, raw and pure string work and evocative songwriting laced with childhood memories and, yep, a little feminism. Old Crow Medicine Show alum Mason Via opens. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $36-$71, axs.com)