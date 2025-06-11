The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Local rapper/rocker Diane is leading a Rage Against the Machine tribute show for her birthday (and other reasons) with Al Church and guests including Meghan Kreidler and Sophia Eris (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15); local hip-hop fireball Nur-D heads up this year’s first installment of the Minnesota Zoo’s Wild Nights series, also with Smells Like Nirvana and the Lighter Co. (6-10 p.m., $30-$40); another in a series of regional Mexican tours to hit at the Hennepin Theaters, the Palamazo Norteño show features the all-star quartet Lalo Mora, Elíseo Robles, Rosendo Cantú and Raúl Hernández (8:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $106-$205); Chicago, those horn-happy Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, cover 50-some years of hits from “25 or 6 to 4″ to “Hard Habit to Break” (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $76 and up); pop-punky dad band Saint Small, led by former Current radio programmer Jim McGuinn, is back together to celebrate its double-EP release “Thank You Friends” with friends the Mood Swings and Little Man (7:30 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $17-$22); Texas red-dirt rockers Whiskey Myers are getting ready to drop their seventh album, “Whomp Whack Thunder” on Sept. 26 via their own Wiggy Thump Records (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, $39 and up): Minnesota treasure Thomasina Petrus will put the proper New Orleans touch with the Selby Avenue Brass Band (8 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $37.80 and up).