Music

Songwriter and Current radio host Diane is Raging again. Need we ask why?

The congenial Minneapolis rapper/rocker is channeling Zack de la Rocha and his radical band for her birthday.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 11:30AM
Diane rehearsed Rage Against the Machine songs with drummer Mike Gunvalson and bassist George Hadfield in a Brooklyn Park basement ahead of their tribute show Friday at the Turf Club. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

She’s become a fixture on the local radio dial with her chill, congenial demeanor. She’s been seen around town a lot performing as a fun, funky songwriter. She was all smiles and good cheers waving to crowds in last year’s Twin Cities Pride Parade.

So what is the affable Diane Miller doing fronting a tribute to Rage Against the Machine, one of the angriest, most manic aggro-male hard-rock bands of all time?

You can probably guess.

“Especially as a queer woman living under the current administration, and the daughter of an immigrant, I feel like I have a lot to get off my chest,” the 38-year-old rocker said.

Known from her “Local Show” hosting duties on the Current and her many local gigs billed simply by her first name, Diane is heading up a tribute to the ’90s rap/rock giants at the Turf Club on Friday.

The all-starry show — billed as “Rage Against the Regime” — is doubling as her birthday party. It will feature her frequent bandmate Al Church on guitar and guests including Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger, Lizzo cohort Sophia Eris and the Suburbs’ guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker.

Diane has actually led several previous Rage tribute shows before this one, going back to her roots as the bandleader of D Mills & the Thrills and a well-known rapper in Fargo a decade ago. Even she was a bit surprised at how well those early tributes went.

“I’d never felt like a rock god in that way before,” she remembered.

Pressed to explain why she makes a good stand-in for de la Rocha, the rapper-turned-rocker recounted how she also used to cover Jay-Z and OutKast before going down the RATM hole.

“I’ve always had a good skill for matching rappers rhythmically,” she said. “Zach is as great as any MC, and he’s excellent about syncopation and cadence, which are things I think I’m good at.”

Diane put aside her Raging capabilities for most of the past half-decade to focus on her original music. But then … well, you know.

Related Coverage

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

No Section

Radio host for the Current and club booker is now 'just Diane' as a musician

Minnesota Star Tribune

Rage goes off like a bomb at Target Center

“With everything going on with Trump right now, it just felt like everything was aligned to do it again,” she said.

Diane and her partner in Rage, guitarist Al Church, backed Tommy Stinson and co-helmed the "First Avenue Goes to the Fair" revue at the Minnesota State Fair last year. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Last seen in Minnesota performing at Target Center during the Republican National Convention in 2008, RATM was a famously political and topical protest band with firebrand radio hits such as “Killing in the Name,” “Guerrilla Radio” and “Bulls on Parade.” The Los Angeles rockers never formally aligned with any party; they also played a protest gig during the Democratic Convention in ’08. However, their lyrics railed against fascism, racism, corporate greed and any infringement on human rights — all hot topics of late in America.

Diane admitted Friday’s show isn’t just about venting: “Their music also happens to be very fun to play,” she said.

She and Church will be joined by bassist George Hadfield and drummer Mike Gunvalson, all of whom also recently served as ex-Replacement Tommy Stinson’s backing band for some shows and recordings. Church confirmed that his new cohort has a knack for delivering RATM’s music.

Diane will head up Friday's Rage Against the Regime concert with, from left, Mike Gunvalson, Al Church and George Hadfield. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Diane brings such a sick energy and is so good at rapping, she’s a perfect fit for the Rage band,” said Church, who singled out hearing her sing/scream the NSFW refrain in “Killing in the Name” as “an absolutely cathartic experience.”

Diane, in turn, praised Church’s technical know-how and versatility — which has seen him pull off Radiohead tributes and the Hall & Oates tribute band Private Oates in addition to Tom Morello’s high-wiry guitar work — another ultra-distinctive aspect of RATM’s music.

“You give Al an assignment, and he’ll fulfill it,” she said.

One glaring difference in Friday’s tribute is the fact that a woman is taking on the assignment of lighting up Rage’s fiery music. In Diane’s mind, though, that gender flip might make this show even better or at least more meaningful than the real thing.

“Zack actually wrote a lot of lyrics that were empowering for women and fought taking away women’s rights,” she pointed out. “I think it’s extra empowering to have a woman deliver his words. Especially right now.”

Rage Against the Regime

When: 8:30 p.m. Fri.

Where: Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul.

Tickets: $15, axs.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Highlights for June 12-18 include the Weeknd, James Taylor, Gary Clark Jr., I’m With Her, Sandra Bernhard and Lowertown Sounds.

Music

Songwriter and Current radio host Diane is Raging again. Need we ask why?

card image

Music

Minneapolis native Evren Ozel takes third place in Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

573512402