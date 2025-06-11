Songwriter and Current radio host Diane is Raging again. Need we ask why?

Last seen in Minnesota performing at Target Center during the Republican National Convention in 2008, RATM was a famously political and topical protest band with firebrand radio hits such as “Killing in the Name,” “Guerrilla Radio” and “Bulls on Parade.” The Los Angeles rockers never formally aligned with any party; they also played a protest gig during the Democratic Convention in ’08. However, their lyrics railed against fascism, racism, corporate greed and any infringement on human rights — all hot topics of late in America.