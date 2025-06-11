Songwriter and Current radio host Diane is Raging again. Need we ask why?

She’s become a fixture on the local radio dial with her chill, congenial demeanor. She’s been seen around town a lot performing as a fun, funky songwriter. She was all smiles and good cheers waving to crowds in last year’s Twin Cities Pride Parade.
So what is the affable Diane Miller doing fronting a tribute to Rage Against the Machine, one of the angriest, most manic aggro-male hard-rock bands of all time?
You can probably guess.
“Especially as a queer woman living under the current administration, and the daughter of an immigrant, I feel like I have a lot to get off my chest,” the 38-year-old rocker said.
Known from her “Local Show” hosting duties on the Current and her many local gigs billed simply by her first name, Diane is heading up a tribute to the ’90s rap/rock giants at the Turf Club on Friday.
The all-starry show — billed as “Rage Against the Regime” — is doubling as her birthday party. It will feature her frequent bandmate Al Church on guitar and guests including Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger, Lizzo cohort Sophia Eris and the Suburbs’ guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker.
Diane has actually led several previous Rage tribute shows before this one, going back to her roots as the bandleader of D Mills & the Thrills and a well-known rapper in Fargo a decade ago. Even she was a bit surprised at how well those early tributes went.
“I’d never felt like a rock god in that way before,” she remembered.