NBA mock draft: Duke's Cooper Flagg closing in on completing journey to becoming No. 1 overall pick

There's little to no drama when it comes to predicting the No. 1 overall pick for this month's NBA draft. Cooper Flagg was earmarked for that spot before ever stepping foot on Duke's campus last fall.
He did nothing to disappoint as a one-and-done college standout, guiding the Blue Devils to the Final Four while becoming only the fourth freshman to be named The Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the year.
The other three? Texas' Kevin Durant in 2007, Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012 and Duke's Zion Williamson in 2019. Of that group, Davis and Williamson were No. 1 picks, while Durant was picked No. 2.
Flagg, headlining the AP's NBA mock draft, will fit right in when the first round begins June 25.
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, forward, Duke
Fresh off trading away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks luck into a versatile 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward who can thrive as a scorer ( Atlantic Coast Conference freshman-record 42 points against Notre Dame) or playmaker (team-best 4.2 assists). His length and competitive edge can impact games defensively (team highs of 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks). And he has an all-around game more advanced than his age with room to develop as he turns 19 in December.
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, guard, Rutgers
The son of former NBA guard Ron Harper offers size at the point (6-5, 213 pounds) and averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a freshman. He could join NBA rookie of the year Stephon Castle in the backcourt for star Victor Wembanyama. Still, there's an awkward question of how a team with Harper and fellow one-and-done prospect Ace Bailey went just 15-17.