NBA mock draft: Duke's Cooper Flagg closing in on completing journey to becoming No. 1 overall pick

The 6-8 forward is a versatile athlete capable of stretching defenses (five January games with at least four made 3s) and tools to develop defensively. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, though for a losing team despite featuring Bailey and Harper as the NBA-bound headliners. The Hornets already have 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller as a wing forward, so this would bet on talent over position need.