High Schools

High school baseball: This week the Minnesota Top 25 is for state qualifiers only

A tour through the 25 teams that made the list reveals plenty about the state tournaments that begin Wednesday.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 12:00PM
Cretin-Derham Hall, led by coach Buzz Hannahan, holds the top ranking among teams qualified for the high school baseball state championships. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thirty-two teams begin Wednesday their quest to raise a state championship trophy Saturday at Target Field.

Only four will reach that goal, becoming a state champion. Totino-Grace in Class 3A has the lone chance to repeat as champ.

Here is the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 ranking of the best teams playing in this week’s state tournaments.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (20-4): The Raiders have plenty of offensive firepower, averaging 8.8 runs per game. Do they have the pitching to bring home their first state championship since 2007, their most recent state tournament appearance?

2. Farmington (19-5): This is the deepest pitching staff in the Class 4A field, yielding 2.4 runs per outing. Farmington is an experienced team looking to make amends for losing both of its state tournament games last season.

3. Minnetonka (15-9): Hard to believe this talented group lost its last six and seven of its past eight in the regular season. The Skippers appear to have righted the ship.

4. Mankato East (21-3, 3A): The Cougars were favored to win the Class 3A crown from the outset. No reason to think any differently.

5. Andover (19-6): The Huskies will go as far as their lineup’s top five hitters, all of whom have had solid seasons, can carry them.

6. Edina (17-7): The Hornets are peaking at the right time, having won their past eight games and allowing only 10 runs in that span. Keep an eye on freshman Lincoln Page, one of the best in the Class of 2028.

7. Champlin Park (16-8): Coach Ryan Tohm’s squad is making its fifth state tournament appearance, after finishing as runner-up in 2016.

8. Totino-Grace (20-7, 3A): The Eagles had a magical run to the state title last year, thanks to an outstanding pitching staff that allowed one run in three games. A repeat performance is going to be hard to duplicate.

9. Duluth Marshall (21-2, 2A): An upgraded, tougher schedule has the Hilltoppers prepared for this time of year.

10. Perham (20-1, 2A): The Yellowjackets have had outstanding hitting and pitching all season. They average nine runs per game while allowing 1.5.

11. Mahtomedi (16-7, 3A): Every time senior righthanded pitcher Ethan Felling, who is committed to the Gophers, takes the hill the Zephyrs have a chance to win.

12. Grand Rapids (17-7, 3A): A perennial power that has won two state titles is back in familiar territory, making its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance.

13. Delano (19-4-1, 3A): After a season flying under the radar, the Tigers are one victory away from a 20-win season. And yes, they did play to a tie, 3-3, with Holy Family in 10 innings.

14. Moorhead (14-10): The wait is over. The Spuds return to the state tournament for the first time since 1990.

15. Rosemount (12-11): The luck of the Irish had them in Section 3. They are riding their longest winning streak of the season ― four games.

165. Simley (15-7, 3A): Pitching has come to the forefront during the later stages of an eight-game winning streak. The staff has thrown three consecutive shutouts.

17. Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-4, 2A): The state champion four years ago can’t be overlooked, having won 13 straight in a row. Only three of those victories were by two runs or fewer.

18. Hutchinson (17-9, 3A): The Tigers lost their opening-round game in Section 8 and came all the way back through the loser’s bracket with five consecutive victories.

19. Luverne (22-4, 2A): The Cardinals prevailed in tough Section 3 and have visions of winning their initial state crown.

20. New Ulm Cathedral (21-2, 1A): The Greyhounds beat last year’s state champion, Springfield, all three times they played this season.

21. Parkers Prairie (22-3, 1A): Section 6 champions in back-to-back years with walk-off hits, the Panthers were the state tournament runner-up a year ago and are on a 16-game winning streak.

22. Pine Island (20-5, 2A): The Panthers have allowed only five runs during their seven-game winning streak.

23. South Ridge (19-5, 1A): These Panthers have won nine in a row. They are making their sixth state trip since 2018.

24. Red Lake County (22-5, 1A): The Rebels took third place in the basketball state tournament and are now are riding that success on the diamond.

25. Pierz (16-9, 2A): The Pioneers are making their fourth state tournament appearance. They were the runner-up in 2017.

