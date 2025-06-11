Thirty-two teams begin Wednesday their quest to raise a state championship trophy Saturday at Target Field.
Only four will reach that goal, becoming a state champion. Totino-Grace in Class 3A has the lone chance to repeat as champ.
Here is the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 ranking of the best teams playing in this week’s state tournaments.
Schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (20-4): The Raiders have plenty of offensive firepower, averaging 8.8 runs per game. Do they have the pitching to bring home their first state championship since 2007, their most recent state tournament appearance?
2. Farmington (19-5): This is the deepest pitching staff in the Class 4A field, yielding 2.4 runs per outing. Farmington is an experienced team looking to make amends for losing both of its state tournament games last season.
3. Minnetonka (15-9): Hard to believe this talented group lost its last six and seven of its past eight in the regular season. The Skippers appear to have righted the ship.
4. Mankato East (21-3, 3A): The Cougars were favored to win the Class 3A crown from the outset. No reason to think any differently.