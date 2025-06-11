Law enforcement fatally shoots suspect in southern Minnesota; woman found dead in residence

A man is dead after being shot by law enforcement in southern Minnesota Tuesday night, and a woman was found dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence to investigate a domestic disturbance.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it has agents and crime personnel on the scene on the 21000 block of 880th Avenue near Albert Lea to learn what happened just after 7:10 p.m.
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the residence after getting a call about a domestic disturbance involving firearms. They learned a suspect had left in a vehicle.
A short time later, authorities in neighboring Mower County spotted the suspect and a pursuit began. The suspect returned to the residence and exited the vehicle. At that time, law enforcement discharged their firearms, according to a statement from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was hit and care was provided at the scene, but he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office statement said.
While searching the property, law enforcement found an adult woman who was deceased. She was found near the residence and was believed to have died before law enforcement arrived.
Some portions of the incident were captured on body cameras worn by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers and deputies involved have been placed on leave, a standard procedure in shooting involving law enforcement.