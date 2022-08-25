Introduction: One of the hardest things for an "expert" to admit is that they don't know something. But when it comes to the 2022 Vikings, we are dealing with such incomplete information heading into the season that anyone trying to predict how the year will go is ripe with overconfidence. The nature of everything that has transpired this offseason means we are in for surprises when the year actually starts.

9:00: Star Tribune Minnesota United beat writer Jerry Zgoda joins host Michael Rand for a look at the red-hot Loons. They've scored 25 goals in their past 10 matches, losing just once in that span, after averaging about a goal per game until that point. Can United sustain that going forward?

21:00: Rocco Baldelli wants the Twins to play loose. Is that the problem, or do they just not have enough talent in the lineup right now with all the injuries?

26:00: Patrick Beverley is on the move to the Lakers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports