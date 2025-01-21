Minnesota Frost returns home Tuesday to face Ottawa

Frost: Minnesota (4-3-2-3) is on its way home from a difficult stretch on the road. Since topping Montreal in front of a record 14,000 fans in Denver, the squad has hit a rough patch. Last week, the Frost suffered a shootout loss to the New York Sirens before being handed their first regulation road loss of the season by the league-topping Montreal Victoire. The Frost have now slid into second place in the PWHL behind them. Since their last home game, defender Sophie Jaques has returned from long-term injury reserve, where she had been since mid-December because of an upper-body injury.