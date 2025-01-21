Minnesota Frost returns home Tuesday to face Ottawa

PWHL

Minnesota Frost returns home to face Ottawa

The Frost had an eventful road trip ahead of this game at Xcel Energy Center.

By Alyce Brown

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 12:57AM
Minnesota Frost forward Liz Schepers (21) attempts a shot against the Boston Fleet on Jan. 8 at Xcel Energy Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Frost vs. Ottawa Charge

6 p.m., Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center

TV, streaming: FDSN, YouTube’s PWHL Channel, PWHL.com

Frost: Minnesota (4-3-2-3) is on its way home from a difficult stretch on the road. Since topping Montreal in front of a record 14,000 fans in Denver, the squad has hit a rough patch. Last week, the Frost suffered a shootout loss to the New York Sirens before being handed their first regulation road loss of the season by the league-topping Montreal Victoire. The Frost have now slid into second place in the PWHL behind them. Since their last home game, defender Sophie Jaques has returned from long-term injury reserve, where she had been since mid-December because of an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Charge: Ottawa (4-0-2-5) is also hoping for a stop to its own skid. The Charge have lost their past three games and sit in the middle of the PWHL standings. This is only their second meeting with the Frost this season, with Minnesota handily winning their last matchup 5-2.

about the writer

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

