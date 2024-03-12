vs. Boston, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: BSN

...

Rachel Blount's preview

Opening bell: Minnesota has bad memories of its last game against Boston, a 2-0 home loss Feb. 25. The team outshot Boston 41-23 but was shut out for the only time this season, thanks to a standout performance by Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel. Boston has won the past two in the series after Minnesota took the season opener 3-2. Minnesota has won its past two games and has points in its past three, keeping it seven points ahead of Boston and Ottawa for third place in the PWHL standings. Boston defeated New York on Sunday to end a two-game skid.

Watch her: Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle leads the team in goals (7) and shots (61). But her passing powers the offense, too. Zumwinkle has four assists during a three-game point streak; last week, she set up two goals with perfect passes, then scored one in the shootout that gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory over Ottawa. She's performed well against Boston, with two goals and an assist in three games.

Forecast: If these two teams stay true to form, don't expect to see much scoring. Minnesota is tied for last in the PWHL in goals per game (2.19), and Boston is third from the bottom (2.2). After failing to get the puck past Frankel last time, Minnesota will have to find a way. And the sooner, the better, since Boston is 5-0 when scoring first.



