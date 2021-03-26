Gersson Rosas usually conducts business as if he's running a poker game, always ready and willing to shuffle the cards.

The Timberwolves President decided not to wheel-and-deal at Thursday's trade deadline though, a surprise given his track record, but maybe he was simply exhausted from all the organizational instability that has defined his brief tenure and didn't want to add to it.

Rosas seems content to bank on normalcy becoming a guiding light, as if that is ever part of the team's equation. But here soon, the roster should be fully intact with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley back in the fold.

Then what?

"We're getting to a hierarchy in terms of roles and opportunities for guys," Rosas said.

No. 1 on that pecking order is obvious: Karl-Anthony Towns, the foundation to the entire plan. After him is where hierarchy gets complicated.

Rosas clearly views Russell as KAT's sidekick, the 1A option. Without naming names, Rosas noted that "we haven't seen this group together enough starting with our best two players and everybody else."

Hopefully, rookie Anthony Edwards doesn't fall into the "everybody else" category as Rosas and new coach Chris Finch put the puzzle together. Edwards deserves more. He belongs in that 1A role, not Russell.

Finch's reputation as an offensive whiz will be put to the test in figuring out how to keep four high-volume shooters happy with only one basketball.

Towns averages 17 shots per game, while Edwards, Russell and Beasley all average 16 attempts. Those four players rank in the top 36 of all NBA players in shot attempts per game.

Something has to give when they're together again. Somebody will need to take a back seat or accept a lesser role that equates to fewer shots.

Raise your hand if you want that to be Edwards, whose recent surge has been one of the few bright spots for the worst team in the NBA.

Why mess with that by potentially reducing or limiting his growth?

Rosas went all-in to acquire Russell last season so he has every motivation to see if his plan can succeed. He believes a Towns-Russell marriage will produce big dividends. Maybe, maybe not. The duo has played only five games together, making it impossible to know how effectively they can function as a tandem. This closing stretch should provide a verdict.

Russell's play in Towns' absence was hardly inspiring. He sabotaged too many possessions with "my turn" shots. As in, my turn to shoot no matter the situation. Likewise, his defense remains an afterthought.

If the basketball gods smile on them and the Wolves secure a top-3 pick this summer (Golden State gets their pick if the lottery gives them No. 4 or worse), Rosas would be nuts not to take a point guard, either Cade Cunningham or Jalen Suggs.

The Towns-Edwards dynamic since returning from the All-Star break has provided some optimism about their future. Edwards' exuberance and fearlessness in attacking the basket makes you want to see more, not less. Creating conditions that allow their No. 1 overall pick to continue to blossom should be an organizational priority.

Does Edwards appear out of control at times? Sure. Does he force shots occasionally? Yes. Does his defensive focus disappear? Unfortunately, yes.

Guess what? He's 19 years old. He's just getting started. His physical ability and self-confidence are building blocks for something special. His ceiling is higher than Russell's.

Put it this way: If Rosas put both players on the trade block, Edwards would draw far more interest in terms of value from rival GMs.

"Ant is showing the ability to produce at a high level that is beyond his age, beyond his experience, for sure," Rosas said. "But that doesn't necessarily mean it's efficient. And our goal for him to be the best player possible is to become an efficient player."

The 83-point scoring bonanza from Towns and Edwards in a recent win at Phoenix provided a glimpse of that tandem's potential. Rosas called their performance "special" but not sustainable.

"What are the things that we can reproduce consistently that will allow us to have long-term success," Rosas said. "And the ability to merge KAT with Beas' with D-Lo with Ant, that's something that we have to figure out."

Good luck. Just don't make the rookie take a back seat.