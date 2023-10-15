More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Defense makes the big plays for Vikings in 19-13 win over Bears
Playing without Justin Jefferson for the first time, the Vikings, now 2-4, needed three takeaways from their defense to hold off Chicago, which didn't have QB Justin Fields for much of the second half.
www.startribune.com
'Pumpkin pilots' race during the Stillwater Harvest Fest
Racers in hollowed-out gourds paddled across the St. Croix River in the Pumpkin Regatta.
Vikings
Without Jefferson, Vikings struggle to move chains
The rushing attack was nowhere to be found and quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't create big plays.
Gophers
Gophers win five-set thriller over Northwestern with top recruits watching
It took five sets, but the Gophers secured a much-needed victory in front of six verbal commitments and Abigail Mullen, the uncommitted top prospect for 2025.
Vikings
Injuries add up for Vikings, Bears on sacks
The Vikings lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport to another ankle injury during one such play. Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the sideline because of an injured right hand after being sacked by Danielle Hunter.