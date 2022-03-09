A handful of residents shared what they see as essential qualifications for St. Paul's next police chief at a public hearing before the City Council.

Some said a background in mental health or social work should be required. One speaker said the new chief should be a proponent of community policing. Nearly all said a new chief should have a proven track record of collaborating with diverse cultures.

"We all deserve to be safe in our communities no matter whether we are white, Black or brown," said St. Paul resident Arline Datu, in a letter to the council.

According to the city's charter, the City Council sets the minimum qualifications for the chief position. On Wednesday, the Council heard from residents, all who said they were part of ISAIAH, a coalition of congregations and mosques advocating for racial equity, affordable housing and other social justice causes.

The council will weigh public feedback, possibly make some revisions and is expected to finalize that list of qualifications later this month.

Council President Amy Brendmoen said this is just the very start of the chief selection process and said the minimum qualifications are about "quantifiable" metrics.

"We have a large opportunity in front of us to have a robust conversation about the attributes we are looking for," Brendmoen said. "When we publish our qualifications, we are really trying to cast a wide net to get the largest pool of candidates that are qualified."

Part of that larger process includes the formation of the St. Paul Chief of Police Examining Committee, an advisory board appointed by the City Council that will review applications and recommend a pool of five candidates to the mayor. The mayor will appoint the chief for a six-year term starting in late June of 2022 from these five candidates.

According to a draft before the council, minimum qualifications for chief candidates now being considered include:

Bachelor's degree in criminal justice, police science, public administration, management, business administration or a related discipline.

Four years of administrative level experience as a chief, assistant chief, deputy chief, or the equivalent rank of a St. Paul Police commander, which must include supervision and leadership of sworn law enforcement personnel.

Proven record of success working in a racially diverse community and developing strong labor-management collaboration.

Demonstrated commitment to increasing diversity in the department.

Strong administrative, financial, operational and organizational development skills with demonstrated skills in leadership, communication, innovation, community relations and cultural competency.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced last October that he was not seeking reappointment when his six-year term expires in June. Both St. Paul and Minneapolis are now searching for new police chiefs, looking for leaders who can reduce violent crime and take a more innovative approach to public safety following George Floyd's murder.

St. Paul officials have promised to release more details about their search process this week. Mayor Melvin Carter and the City Council have been publicly debating how to best balance their desires to hire the most qualified candidate and ensure the smoothest transition as Axtell prepares to leave this summer.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has selected California-based firm Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc., to help find a "reform-minded" leader to fill the post vacated earlier this year by Medaria Arradondo.

Both cities say they hope to have candidates narrowed down this summer.