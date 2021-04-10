Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected in the death of a woman on Wednesday.

Nikkiyia Robinson, 38, died of sharp-force trauma to the chest at a residence in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue on Wednesday, according to police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

First responders found Robinson dead in the residence after a call for medical assistance just after noon Wednesday and called police investigators to the scene.

Police are asking for help in finding suspect Jerome Anthony Woodland, 53. He is described as being Black, 6 feet tall, 193 pounds, bald with facial hair and brown eyes.

Woodland and Robinson were known to each other, Elder said.

Anyone who might spot Woodland is asked to call 911, and warned not to approach him, Elder said. Citizens also may leave tips with CrimeStoppers of Minnesota, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Robinson's death marks Minneapolis' 18th homicide of 2021.

