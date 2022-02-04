"My heart is with the family and friends of Amir Locke. An investigation is underway so we don't have all the facts yet, but a 22-year-old life ending in gunfire is a tragedy. Minnesota made strides last year, passing statewide restrictions on the use of no-knock warrants. But the events leading to the death of Amir Locke illustrate the need for further reform. To ensure the safety of both residents and law enforcement, we need to make additional changes to police policies and practices regarding the execution of search warrants." - Gov. Tim Walz

"No matter what information comes to light, it won't change the fact that Amir Locke's life was cut short. To ensure safety of both the public and officers until a new policy is crafted, I'm issuing a moratorium on both the request and execution of such warrants in Minneapolis." - Mayor Jacob Frey

"Amir Locke had barely opened his eyes when he was executed by a Minneapolis police officer. He was 22 years old. And now, because of the violent, unchecked, and unreformed behavior of our city's police, his life was taken. Once again we're left only with the empty words of the police and the Mayor. Words that, at best, are meant to mislead the people of Minneapolis, and at worst are quite simply lies aimed at portraying Amir as a criminal." - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

"Amir Locke, a lawful gun owner, should still be alive. Black men, like all citizens, have a right to keep and bear arms. Black men, like all citizens, have the right to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable search and seizure." Bryan Strawser, Chair, Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus





"Amir Locke's life mattered. He was only 22 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. His family and friends must now live the rest of their lives without him. I promise the Locke family and all Minnesotans that we will work with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to conduct a fair and thorough review of the BCA investigation and that we will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency." - Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.

"My heart breaks for Amir Locke's family and friends. The Legislature took steps last year to restrict no-knock warrants, and we need more information to determine if the law was properly followed." - Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

"Accountability in our criminal justice system is essential to its legitimacy and for public trust. Minnesotans deserve a thorough and impartial investigation into the events that led to Mr. Locke's death, including the Minneapolis Police Department sharing inaccurate information in the immediate aftermath. -Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler

"Amir Locke's death is tragic and my heart goes out to his loved ones. Facts are still coming out and the investigation into what led to his death is ongoing, but the slow turning of the wheels of justice is cold comfort to grieving families and communities in mourning." -DFL Party Chair Ken Martin

"This is yet another horrible and preventable tragedy at the hands of our government police. We have offered multiple reforms and candidates in support of banning no-knock warrants, ending qualified immunity, and requiring that police carry professional liability insurance. We will continue these demands as we refuse to accept the status quo." -Chris Holbrook, Chair, Libertarian Party of Minnesota