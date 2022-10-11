Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Six Minnesota breweries have reason to celebrate after bringing home awards from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver — considered the nation's premier beer festival and competition — over the weekend.

Forgotten Star Brewing Co. of Fridley took home a gold medal for the bourbon barrel-aged Dark Skies in the other strong beer category and a silver in the bock category for its traditional Bonspiel Bock. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley, forgottenstarbrewing.com

Insight Brewing won its first GABF gold medal for Avant, a dry-hopped pilsner, in the other hoppy lager. 2821 Hennepin Av. E., Mpls., insightbrewing.com

Bent Paddle Brewing brought home a gold medal from the Great American Beer Festival.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. of Duluth earned a gold in the German dark lager category for the Munich-style Bent Paddle Dunkel Lager, now available in its adventure packs. 1832 W. Michigan St., Duluth, bentpaddlebrewing.com

Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth also won a gold medal. Its Equanimity was recognized in the Irish-style red ale category. 2415 W. Superior St., Duluth, ursaminorbrewing.com

Pantown Brewing Co. in St. Cloud won a silver with its Drop Forge Milk Stout in the sweet stout or cream category. The beer also won a gold medal earlier this year at the World Beer Cup awards. 408 37th Av. N., St. Cloud, pantownbrewing.com

Wooden Hill Brewing Co. Edina won its first GABF medal for Kold Shoulder in the German-style koelsch category. 7421 Bush Lake Rd., Edina, woodenhillbrewing.com

"Minnesotans should be very proud of the quality and craftsmanship of our local craft beer," said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, which aims to promote, protect and grow the state's craft brewing industry.

Beer lovers who want to comb through the entire list of GABF winners can find the searchable list at greatamericanbeerfestival.com.