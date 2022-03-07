Prosecutors said Monday they do not have enough evidence so far to charge a Minneapolis woman who fatally shot a man she says was coming at her in a threatening manner after breaking into her garage.

Police forwarded its investigation of the Feb. 22 shooting of Martin L. Johnson, 30, last week for consideration of charges against the 53-year-old homeowner who told police that she killed the man after he broke into her attached garage, then approached her while reaching into her waistband.

"The case has been deferred pending further investigation," Lacey Severins, spokeswoman for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Police have yet to say whether they investigate further and resubmit the case for prosecutions to reexamine.

The woman's account was detailed in a search warrant affidavit filed by police in District Court as part of their investigation into the killing of Johnson behind her Corcoran neighborhood home in the 3300 block of S. 25th Avenue.

She is identified in the affidavit, but she has not been arrested. The Star Tribune generally does not identify people before they are charged.

The woman told police that Johnson had broken into her detached garage through the side door, and she fired four warning shots from a handgun in an attempt "to scare the deceased off," the search warrant affidavit read.

"The deceased came towards [the woman and her 26-year-old son] and was reaching in his waistband," the court filing continued. "This is when the deceased was shot with a rifle."

Neither police nor the court document has revealed whether Johnson, of Minneapolis, had a weapon.