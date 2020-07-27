Prosecutors are opposing audio visual coverage of the trial or trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank filed a notice Monday stating his opposition to cameras in the courtroom. Frank did not state any reasons for his position.

In June, the attorneys representing Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao filed a joint motion requesting camera access at all pretrial hearings and at the trial or trials.

It hasn’t been decided whether the four will be tried at once or separately, but a trial date has been set for March 8.

“The Defendants argue that this relief is necessary to provide the Defendants with a fair trial in light of the State’s and other governmental actors multiple inappropriate comments and to assure an open hearing in light of the ongoing pandemic,” wrote Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, who filed the motion on behalf of the all of the defendants.

Prosecutors objected to the motion. Minnesota court rules require defense attorneys and prosecutors to agree before cameras are allowed at pretrial hearings.

Several local and national media outlets had filed requests to record pretrial hearings in the case.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the matter, has said he would decide about video and audio coverage of the trial at a later date.