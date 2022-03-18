A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to probation for hurling baseball-size rocks at police officers in Portland, Ore., starting a fire and striking a police station with a hammer during civil unrest that gripped the city after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Adrian De Los Rios, 33, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapon, rioting and criminal mischief in Multnomah Circuit Court in connection with his actions on the Aug. 5, 2020. He was placed on three years' probation and ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution to the city of Portland. Federal charges against De Los Rios were dismissed.

Protesters were blocking traffic outside the Portland Police Department's East Precinct, where people began tearing off the boards protecting the building's windows. An unlawful assembly was declared shortly before 10 p.m., and police over a loudspeaker ordered the crowd to disperse.

De Los Rios threw several chunks of concrete at the building's glass and struck the glass with a hammer. He also started a trash can on fire a foot from the front door, put a piece of lumber in the flames and leaned the can against the building. Video surveillance showed him placing a 2-by-4 through the exterior handles and ramming the doors with a 4-by-4 piece of lumber.

Later that night, officers saw De Los Rios throw "multiple baseball-size rocks" at police, a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office read. On one occasion, De Los Rios threw a rock at an officer while holding additional rocks in his opposite hand.

Portland was the scene of sometimes violent protests and rioting after Floyd, who is Black, died while pinned under Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee. Chauvin, who is white, has been convicted of murder and imprisoned. Three other officers have been convicted in federal court of violating Floyd's civil rights and are scheduled to have their state trial begin in June.