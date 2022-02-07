A Maplewood man has been spared prison and instead was put on probation for the burning of a St. Paul high school during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 20, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. Along with five years' probation, Abdi was ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution for the damage he caused.

Prosecutors' pre-sentence filing argued for Abdi to receive near the lower end of the federal guideline range of 37 to 46 months, while pointing out that his actions at Gordon Parks High School were but one violent act he committed on May 28, 2020.

Abdi began "his evening of destruction at a BP gas station, where he kicked in the door allowing others access to the convenience store," the prosecution filing read. "Defendant crossed the street to a Target parking lot, where he threw rocks at law enforcement officers who were trying to disperse the rioting and looting crowds."

From there, the filing continued, he encountered co-defendant Jose Felan Jr., who was removing the American flag from a pole outside the high school.

"Felan threw the flag on the ground, and [Abdi] picked it up and lit it on fire," the filing alleged.

Surveillance footage from the high school showed Abdi and Felan breaking the glass on a cafeteria door that faced the sidewalk, according to the prosecutors. Abdi then poured an accelerant on the floor, lit a trash can on fire and knocked it over toward a trail of flammable liquid.

From there, the allegations continued, Abdi broke a window on a Discount Tire store on University Avenue and attempted to set fires inside.

The prosecution wrote that it was recommending a sentence closer to the low end of the guidelines in part because of his "struggles as a refugee and immigrant" from Somalia, and as someone "who lacks any real criminal record." Abdi became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

In arguing for probation, the defense submitted a letter from Abdi, who explained that he "was extremely upset about the murder of George Floyd ... and I found in myself a moment of weakness and anger."

Abdi added that "I did not set out that day to commit arson ... and then got caught up in the chaos. ... I am very remorseful, very sorry, and wish I had not done it."

Co-defendant Felan remains in federal custody as his case continues, with another hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.