Wild
Wild defenseman Hunt makes his NHL debut in Washington
A third-round pick in 2020, 21-year-old Manitoban Daemon Hunt played with the Iowa Wild last season.
www.startribune.com
Prior Lake beats Mounds View 17-15
Prior Lake won in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs
Wild
Wild battle back to force OT vs. Capitals before losing in seven-round shootout
Special teams was a factor for the Wild, who allowed a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal to the Capitals on Friday night.
High Schools
Hitting the high points: The Class 6A field loses its first ranked team
Senior Charlie Bern scored four touchdowns, lifting East Ridge over No. 8 Anoka.
Gophers
Badgers score late to sweep top-ranked Gophers men's hockey
The Gophers lost their third consecutive game, falling to the No. 14 Badgers when Simon Tassy scored his second goal of the game with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.