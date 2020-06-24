At Paisley Park, privacy-loving Prince usually kept socially distant from people. When his studios-turned-museum reopens for tours on July 1 in Chanhassen, people will have to keep socially distant from one another.

New COVID-19 pandemic protocols will be in place:

1. All tickets must be purchased in advance at paisleypark.com.

2. All museum-goers will be quizzed about their health, including temperature, cough, sore throat and other potential coronavirus symptoms announced by the CDC.

3. Masks – or face coverings -- are mandatory. Masks will be for sale at the door: some generic and some branded (Dr. Fink-like? Prince symbol? Paisley logo?).

4. Tour-goers must stay at least six feet apart.

5. No cash purchases (Not even masks).

6. Of course, still no cellphones. They will be placed in sanitized bags.

Restroom doors will be contactless. Hand sanitizers will be available. Credit-card machines will be sanitized after every purchase.

Tour-group size will be limited but no numbers have been announced.

Paisley Park will be open six days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting July 8, the complex will be closed on Wednesdays (when the building will undergo a weekly deep cleaning).

Paisley opened as a museum in October 2016, six months after Prince died. Due to the coronavirus outbreak this year, tours were shut down in mid-March.