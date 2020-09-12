7:30 p.m. at Sporting Kansas City • FSN, 1500-AM

Sporting KC has positive test

Preview: Sporting Kansas City on Saturday said one of its first-team players tested positive for COVID-19 a day before it plays Minnesota United. The club said all other players and team members have returned multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms. Sporting KC said the player is following isolation protocol and said it is conducting contact tracing before Sunday’s game. … The teams are playing for second place in the Western Conference. Both have 17 points. … Sporting lists star forward Alan Pulido as out Sunday, because of an undisclosed injury. … The teams started the six-game “Phase 1” of MLS’ regular-season restart by playing the opener against each other and now will finish it before playing three more games. Sporting KC won 2-1 at Allianz Field on Aug. 21. But it is 0-2-2 in its four games since then.

Injuries: The Loons list F Luis Amarilla (ankle), MF Ozzie Alonso (hamstring), MF Ethan Finlay (knee), F Aaron Schoenfeld (lower calf) and G Greg Ranjitsingh (leg) as out. So are GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) and D Ike Opara (undisclosed). Sporting’s Pulido, M Roger Espinoza, M Felipe Gutierrez, D Winston Reid, F Erik Hurtado and F Daniel Salloi are out, all with “undisclosed” injuries.

JERRY ZGODA