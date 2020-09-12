One is from Central Europe, a big fight fan and naturally right-footed. The other is from Argentina, five years younger and left-footed.

But together, new Minnesota United teammates Jan Gregus and Emanuel Reynoso just might be a pair.

Gregus has become the team's free-kick specialist from both sides of the field since he was signed as a designated player from FC Copenhagen nearly two years ago. Reynoso arrived last month in Minnesota as a DP himself with set-piece skills, which is just one of the reasons he commanded a club-record $5 million transfer fee from his Boca Juniors club.

Their biggest difference just might be why they'll fit together.

"Obviously, one's left-footed and one's right-footed," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "So it brings a different dynamic, swinging the ball into the box."

Gregus' right-footed kicks are most effective from the field's left corner because his kicks naturally curve from right to left, toward the goal. Reynoso's left-footed kicks from the right corner naturally curve left to right toward the goal.

"As much as we talk about the game in general in both boxes, it's really, really important being able to deliver the ball in the right spots, with the right velocity, at the right angle," Heath said. "So that's what Rey will bring. We do have two now. We can swing it in from both sides, which is at times is very difficult to defend."

When the Loons now have free kicks elsewhere in the attacking zone, they can position both Gregus and Reynoso behind the ball to disguise who will take the kick and how each might differently try to evade the opponent's protective wall.

Boca Juniors made Reynoso a set-piece specialist during his three seasons in Argentina's first division. Heath said the Loons identified that skill when they scouted and negotiated nearly nine months to acquire him. Heath identified the same not long after Gregus arrived in Minnesota before last season.

"Obviously, if Jan's right-footed, one side of the field is not easy for him," Heath said. "So we've got somebody else now. We can put more pressure on the goalkeeper in set pieces."

The Loons have used both players on corner and free kicks in Reynoso's first three MLS games. That has left Gregus in the fray battling for position with his head or body at goal's front when Reynoso kicks from the right corner.

"Yes, of course, I can go there to finish the corner," said Gregus, who also plays for his Slovakia national team. "This was kind of tactical. For [Reynoso] to shoot it from the right side and for me from the left, it worked out pretty well. Maybe I had a little chance [to finish] with the head also."

Reynoso, Gregus and their teammates have had little or no training time together to develop timing because of a crowded game schedule since Reynoso arrived last month.

Who takes which corner kick is a given now with Gregus on the left and Reynoso on the right.

Free kicks elsewhere must be decided according to position and situation by the highest authority.

"Eventually, it will be me," Heath said. "We'll have to work those things out. We haven't seen an awful lot of Rey in training, so we can work out what he's best at. But I'm sure over time we'll work out which is the best way to do it."