2 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • ESPN2

Shooting for fifth win in row

Lynx update: Minnesota will put its four-game winning streak on the line against a Sparks team that has won eight of the past nine regular-season meetings between the teams; L.A. won all three games last season. The Lynx are 5-1 for the first time since 2017. G Lexie Brown had a career game Friday, with career highs in points (26) and assists (nine) with six rebounds and four steals. She became just the third player in Lynx history (Lindsay Whalen three times and Maya Moore) to score at least 25 points and get at least nine assists in a game. C Sylvia Fowles came back after missing a game because of a sore calf to score 21 points with six rebounds. G Shenise Johnson (hamstring) is out. G Odyssey Sims will serve the first game of her two-game suspension.

Sparks update: The 3-3 Sparks lost Friday to Las Vegas while playing without starting forward Nneka Ogwumike, who strained a hamstring Wednesday against Indiana and is questionable for Sunday. Reserve F/G Seimone Augustus (rest) also did not play. F Candace Parker is averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. G Chelsea Gray is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists. G Sydney Wiese scored 18 points against Las Vegas while starting for Ogwumike.

Kent Youngblood